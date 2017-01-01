The South End: The official student newspaper of Wayne State University since 1967

Welcome!
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

News

Features

Arts & Entertainment

Sports

Perspectives

BAMN, SOS, SJP, Amnesty protest march in Gullen Mall

Warrior Basketball vs Ferris State

Protests over immigration ban at DTW

DIA International Coffee & Tea Festival

Tigers Winter Caravan visits WSUPD

Detroiters march through WSU in solidarity with Women's March on Washington

Online poll

What would you rate WSU on a diversity scale?

Judging by the base of students on campus.

Total Votes: 105

Loading…

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

© Copyright 2017, The South End, Detroit, MI. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [ Privacy Policy]