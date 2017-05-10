Jocelyn Benson, who served as the dean of Wayne State Law School for four years, was honored by the university.
On May 9 and May 10, 2017, there will be four Wayne State commencement ceremonies held at the Fox Theatre. Check out the full lineup.
Provost Keith Whitfield hosted a reception in honor of the Wayne State faculty who mentor and support undergraduate students in research and c…
At a press conference on Dec. 7, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that all charges will be dropped against DeAngelo Davis.
After meeting with both Student Center Operations and Office of Risk Management representatives, NASO members and advocates gained approval to…
When stress gets you down, try dancing around. WSU students have the option to shake the stress off by using dance as an outlet to remain focu…
WSU may have adopted a smoke free initiative, but individuals shirking the rules and causing trashcan fires make students question whether or …
The film explores themes of Christianity and persecution and opens on Jan. 6.
Whether you want to hit the club with your friends or spend a day with the family, Detroit has you covered.
The latest reboot of the franchise creates a ‘Star Wars’ universe for both new and old fans.
The Edible Monument: The Art of Food for Festivals features the history of European food sculptures. The exhibit runs from Dec. 16 to April 16.
In a game that featured 15 ties, 12 lead changes and an almost identical stat sheet, the Warriors’ downfall came down to the last two seconds.
The Wayne State men’s basketball lost their second straight GLIAC matchup at home on Jan. 12 against the Michigan Tech Huskies, 63-58, despite…
The Wayne State women's basketball team held off a late charge by Lake Erie to secure a 69-67 win in the GLIAC opener at the Matthaei Center o…
The Campus Health Center explains just how important it is to get a flu shot.
Mercury in retrograde is affecting all of us in a negative light and providing a harsh end to a truly terrible year. Unlock your 2017 January …
Former TSE news editor reflects on a memory of the longest serving president of Wayne State in an open letter to the editor.
Learn what vaccines you need to protect yourself from while on Wayne State's campus.
