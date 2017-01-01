A in-depth look on the university's relationship with food provider, Aramark.
Michael J. Busuito and Mark Gaffney were sworn into their new positions as members of Wayne State’s Board of Governors on Jan. 24.
Professor and Chair member of the physics and astronomy department David Cinabro, among other researchers, has been researching how supernovae…
Wayne State’s campus was the site for protesters marching in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington on Jan. 21.
After meeting with both Student Center Operations and Office of Risk Management representatives, NASO members and advocates gained approval to…
When stress gets you down, try dancing around. WSU students have the option to shake the stress off by using dance as an outlet to remain focu…
WSU may have adopted a smoke free initiative, but individuals shirking the rules and causing trashcan fires make students question whether or …
Wayne State’s performers have captivated audiences in the past with theater classics like “Alice in Wonderland,” “A Christmas Carol,” “August:…
The latter half of Nigel & The Dropout will perform at El Club on Jan. 27 for his debut show.
Netflix brings “A Series of Unfortunate Events” to the small screen with dedicated accuracy.
The Oloman Cafe, run by Zlatan Sadikovic, his wife and two sons, who are both WSU alumni, opened on Dec. 5.
WSU alumnus Fares Ksebati is the CEO of the MySwimPro app, which was named the 2016 Apple Watch App of the Year.
Wayne State's men’s basketball team (10-6, 7-5 GLIAC) trounced the Northwood Timberwolves (4-17, 2-10 GLIAC) 89-66, on Thursday night to snap …
The Wayne State women's basketball team (6-13, 3-9 GLIAC) dropped their third game in a row, falling to Northwood University 60-49 at Matthaei…
Since Mercury moved out of retrograde on Jan. 8, things have been looking up. The February horoscopes prove that harsh times and difficult exp…
The Campus Health Center explains just how important it is to get a flu shot.
Mercury in retrograde is affecting all of us in a negative light and providing a harsh end to a truly terrible year. Unlock your 2017 January …
Former TSE news editor reflects on a memory of the longest serving president of Wayne State in an open letter to the editor.
