Provost Keith Whitfield hosted a reception in honor of the Wayne State faculty who mentor and support undergraduate students in research and c…
At a press conference on Dec. 7, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced that all charges will be dropped against DeAngelo Davis.
Charges against DeAngelo Davis will be dropped in the murder case of Wayne State Police Department Sgt. Collin Rose, according to a source inv…
Black Student Union, Office of Federal TRIO, African American Studies Department, and the Office of Multicultural Student Engagement hosted th…
After meeting with both Student Center Operations and Office of Risk Management representatives, NASO members and advocates gained approval to…
When stress gets you down, try dancing around. WSU students have the option to shake the stress off by using dance as an outlet to remain focu…
WSU may have adopted a smoke free initiative, but individuals shirking the rules and causing trashcan fires make students question whether or …
Whether you want to hit the club with your friends or spend a day with the family, Detroit has you covered.
The latest reboot of the franchise creates a ‘Star Wars’ universe for both new and old fans.
The Edible Monument: The Art of Food for Festivals features the history of European food sculptures. The exhibit runs from Dec. 16 to April 16.
The soulful interpretation of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ will be performed by The Secret Society of Twisted Storytellers on Dec. 16.
The Wayne State women's basketball team held off a late charge by Lake Erie to secure a 69-67 win in the GLIAC opener at the Matthaei Center o…
After voicing concerns about the current management of the club sports program, President M. Roy Wilson addressed club sports and Student Sena…
Since his hire in 1997, Coach Sean Peters has turned Wayne State swimming and diving into a national powerhouse.
Former TSE news editor reflects on a memory of the longest serving president of Wayne State in an open letter to the editor.
Learn what vaccines you need to protect yourself from while on Wayne State's campus.
Editor's Note: This message was sent out to Wayne State employees via a campus-wide email on June 23.
On Memorial Day, we honor the countless Americans who have served in the armed forces. There were roughly 658,000 veterans in Michigan last ye…
Students have expressed discontent with the name of the Student Center convenience store since General Anthony Wayne allegedly owned slaves.
