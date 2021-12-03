Over 1,500 community members have signed a petition asking Wayne State to reinstate its pass/no pass option for the fall 2021 semester.
Student Senator at Large Kaitlyn Kipp, who created the petition on Tuesday, said in an email to The South End on Friday that WSU is failing to acknowledge the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students by not providing a pass/no pass option this semester.
“The pass/fail option is needed because we are still in a pandemic and people are still dealing with mental, physical, and financial stress and issues that can affect one's grades and performance in school,” she said.
WSU initially offered the pass/no pass option for the winter 2020 semester, as the pandemic began. The university then extended the option through the fall 2020, winter 2021 and spring/summer 2021 semesters.
“To help alleviate concern over the transition to online classes and other possible complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic, Wayne State University added a pass/no pass grading option for undergraduate students for select semesters during 2020 and 2021,” according to WSU.
Kipp said she took advantage of the pass/no pass option last year.
“It was very helpful as someone who experienced mental health issues due to the pandemic,” Kipp said. “I want to go to graduate school and I didn't want that ruined because of poor mental health during a global pandemic.”
Carolina Molina, a junior political science major, said WSU should adopt the pass/no pass option as students navigate the stress of learning during the pandemic.
“I feel like it would be beneficial to us because we’re really confused right now of what’s going on and the future of our studies right now,” she said.
Senior biological sciences major Christopher Teske said he found the petition on WSU’s subreddit. He was motivated to sign it due to its high number of signatures and his support of the cause.
“There were so many students sharing their grievances…” Teske said. “The administration simply isn’t considering the ramifications these times have had on our personal and academic lives.”
While he isn’t confident in WSU’s response, Teske believes the university took note of two petitions that asked for the pass/no pass option in 2020, he said.
“They (WSU) didn’t do that (instate the pass/no pass option) for us, we did it for ourselves,” Teske said. “And they wouldn’t have, had we not petitioned them. So, I’d like to believe in the collective power of the student populace and that we could achieve this again.”
Molina said WSU must recognize that students are facing uncertainty in their academic lives due to the pandemic.
“It’s still new to us even though we’ve been at it for a few years because we haven’t lived through a pandemic in our lifetime so it’s still relatively new and college and professors should be understanding about it,” they said.
Kipp said she hopes WSU will take action after seeing the high number of signatures the petition received within just a few days.
“A vast majority of students are struggling with poor mental health, and this would show that the university actually cares,” she said.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.