The Campus Health Committee discussed the importance of COVID-19 booster vaccines and the flu vaccine in a virtual town hall Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its approval for mixing and matching booster vaccines on Oct. 21. Preliminary research contains evidence that this approach is beneficial, said Paul Kilgore, associate professor of Pharmacy Practice.
“One of the things that we know is that those who had gotten the J&J (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine followed by Moderna booster had a 76% fold rise in antibodies in 15 days,” he said. “Now those who got the Pfizer vaccine saw a 35(%) fold increase and those who got the J&J booster got a 4(%) fold rise.”
Those who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster shot six months after their second dose. This applies to individuals over the age of 65, and individuals over the age of 18 who live in a long-term care facility, have an underlying condition, or work or live in an area of high transmission.
Individuals aged 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster shot two months after their initial vaccination.
Booster shot symptoms typically begin to subside two days after vaccination, Kilgore said.
“Side effects after the booster (are) very similar to what we see after the first two doses,” he said. “In a population of more than 12,500 people… about 79% of people reported local reactions so that means things like itching, pain in the injection site, maybe some redness… and then systemically about 74% reported a reaction so that includes things like fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, low-grade fevers and that’s typically occurring in the day after the shot.”
National health officials encourage getting a flu vaccine, The Associated Press reported. The COVID-19 pandemic poses an increased risk of a severe flu season.
“As the masks have come off, people have been vaccinated, we’re seeing an uptick in Influenza B in particular,” said Teena Chopra, professor of Infectious Diseases. “Both the SARS(-CoV)-2 virus (COVID-19) and the Influenza viruses, they attack our respiratory systems and if they are present together.. it can play havoc to our pulmonary systems and cause severe lung damage.”
In a Sept. 20 email to the campus community, College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo announced a flu vaccine mandate for all students, faculty and staff who intend to be on campus during the 2021-22 academic year. The deadline for the mandate was Oct. 20.
“The deadline for flu vaccine has passed and at the end of next week we will be giving people last warnings on (Campus Daily) Screeners that it’s time,” she said.
Campus community members must continue to complete the Campus Daily Screener for contact tracing purposes, Clabo said.
Clabo said the campus indoor mask mandate was extended last month due to statewide COVID-19 spread.
“The positivity rate in the state of Michigan is slow to recover from the Delta variant wave and we’re a little behind the rest of the country,” she said. “(Detroit is) still classed as an area of high community transmission which is why we have extended the mask mandate through mid-November.”
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Michigan was 14% as of Tuesday, according to The Detroit Free Press.
WSU will soon reevaluate the mask mandate, and may extend it for four more weeks if Michigan remains an area of high transmission, Clabo said.
Students, faculty and staff can make appointments at the Campus Health Center for the flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster shots via telephone or online.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
