Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city, that you don’t want to miss.
Game Night at the UGL - Tuesday, Oct. 29: Leave studying at home while the UGL is transformed into a game night epicenter from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Many activities are planned besides the classic board games. Attendees will be able to enjoy a movie and participate in face painting, pub trivia, or escape rooms. Come with friends and leave with new ones. You might even find a new favorite game.
https://events.wayne.edu/2019/10/29/game-night-at-the-ugl-84070/
Wayne State Farmers Market - Wednesday, Oct. 30: Help support local farmers by buying produce from Wayne State’s farmers market. At the market you can find fruits, vegetable, food trucks and other food vendors every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Oct. Healthing living activities like yoga and cooking demonstrations are also scheduled.
https://events.wayne.edu/2019/10/30/farmers-market-82144/
Detroit and Project Green Light Forum - Thursday, Oct. 31: Eric Williams from Detroit Justice Center and American Civil Liberties Union will be speaking from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. at the WSU Law School. Addressed in the forum will be the constitutional concerns involving Project Greenlight, a Detroit Police Department program that has placed security cameras on Detroit Businesses to help deter crime.
https://events.wayne.edu/2019/10/31/detroit-and-project-green-light-a-talk-with-eric-williams-83977/
Youmacon - Thursday, Oct. 31: The popular anime convention returns to the Renaissance Center and the TCF Center and will run through Nov. 3. What separates Youmacon from Comic Con festivals is its celebration of Japanese popular culture and how it influences popular culture in other parts of the world. Events at the conference will focus on video games, Japanese style artwork and comics, and internet culture. Dress up as your favorite pop-culture icon and enjoy a fun filled weekend at Youmacon. https://www.youmacon.com/registration/
Sweat at Hilberry Theater - Nov. 1 to Nov. 17: 2017 Pulitzer-award winner "Sweat," will be showing from Nov.1-17. According to WSU theater's website, "'Sweat,' tells the story of a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets, and laughs while working together on the factory floor." To buy tickets, please visit here.
Cover photo by Guneet Ghotra. Guneet is the graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at gg8387@wayne.edu.
Jack Filbrandt is the news editor at The South End. He can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com
Malak Silmi is the arts and entertainment editor of The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.