Wayne State students are speaking out after lack of communication from administration regarding the fire in Parking Structure 2 on Nov. 26 that damaged five vehicles.
Multiple fire engines reported to the parking structure, located behind Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments along the Lodge Service Drive, around 10 p.m. the night of the incident, according to The South End.
The exact cause behind the fire is unknown, Director of Parking and Transportation Jon Frederick said in a Thursday email to TSE. One vehicle caught fire, which spread to four other cars, totaling three vehicles and leaving two with repairable damage.
Administration hasn't responded to WSU students’ concerns in over a month — senior computer science major Ethan Laszlo said it’s been radio silence.
“I would understand if WSU didn't notify anyone of the fire so as not to cause panic at the time of the incident and to minimize people at the scene for obvious safety reasons,” he said. “But the continued silence after the fact is unexpected.”
Frederick said notifying the campus community wasn’t necessary.
“This incident affected an isolated area of campus and there was no ongoing danger to the community,” he said. “We have signage up in the parking structure and we provided an update to the Student Senate.”
Laszlo said the poor communication is especially striking considering the frequency of WSU Police Department Alerts used for building maintenance closures.
“I was surprised that the university didn't alert anyone to the incident, given that WSUPD and building security services are usually very good with communication regarding incidents and building/infrastructure closures,” he said.
WSUPD used its mass messaging service days prior to the fire on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, 2022 to announce a closure in the Welcome Center and most recently on Jan. 11 to announce a closure in General Lectures.
Senior political science major Lauren Tehansky said she didn’t know much information about the fire except the taped off spaces. It caused some uneasiness.
“I do think it’s ridiculous that people pay so much money to park in structures to keep their vehicles safe but it’s actually not guaranteed safety,” Tehansky said.
Built in 1972, Parking Structure 2 is a six-level above-ground parking lot with 2,045 available spaces, according to WSU Parking and Transportation.
Six levels of the parking structure experienced different smoke, electrical, concrete and floor and sealant damages, Frederick said. The drain pipes will also need to be repaired.
WSU is not sure of the cost of the damages yet but expects the work to be completed in the late spring, Frederick said.
“Parking structures are handled a bit differently than typical building repairs, so the auto insurance companies and Wayne State’s insurance provider are working on finalizing payment amounts,” he said.
Laszlo said he has parked on campus for three years and is one of the multiple students who said finding a good spot has been harder since the fire.
“I don't have to leave campus very often, but when I do I usually come back in the evening when most commuters have left,” Laszlo said. “On days where I return to campus during the day, having a section of the structure blocked off on three different floors has definitely made finding a convenient spot a little more difficult.”
Natalie Davies is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg9482@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com
