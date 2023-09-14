The Wayne State Police Department sent out an emergency alert on Thursday at approximately 4:39 p.m., warning students near the Advanced Technology Education Center building in Macomb County to shelter in place or avoid the area if possible.
According to reports from the Macomb Daily, a person was shot at approximately 3:30 p.m. near Martin and Bunert roads. The victim, thought to be a Black male in his 20's, suffered bullet wounds to his neck, left leg and arm and was transported to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit.He is listed as being in serious condition, according to Warren Police.
Nearby schools, including Macomb County Community College, Warren Woods Tower High School and the ATEC building, were all placed on lockdown while police conducted a search for three shooting suspects using police dogs, aerial drones and helicopters.
The shooting is not connected to any of the schools placed on lockdown, and Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the shooting appears to be the result of a “drug deal gone bad,” according to the Macomb Daily.
WSUPD were posted at the ATEC building while police searched the area, Police Chief Anthony Holt said. Shortly after the first alert was sent out by WSUPD, a second alert was issued, canceling evening classes at ATEC. At 5:40 p.m. the search was concluded and the shelter in place warning was lifted. Police are still working to identify the suspects.
Those inside the ATEC building were escorted to their cars following the conclusion of the search, and a full sweep of the building was conducted, Holt said. ATEC is set to resume classes Friday.
WSUPD can be reached at any time in case of emergency at 313-577-2222. The South End will continue reporting on this ongoing story.
Madeline Beck is The South End's editor-in-chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks.
