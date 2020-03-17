Wayne State postponed spring commencement due to concerns over COVID-19 outbreaks in Michigan.
Provost Keith Whitfield said in a statement the decision was difficult, but assured graduating students they would still receive their degrees.
"We understand commencement is an important milestone, one worthy of the traditional pomp and circumstance," the statement said. "However, due to the large number of attendees that typically travel to attend commencement, and government restrictions on large gatherings, we felt we had no choice but to postpone the event."
History and political science major Aya Beydoun said it's been hard since having to suddenly end her senior year.
"It's already so devastating that I had my last day on campus, going to the library with my friends, doing work at Starbucks, and I didn't even realize it," she said. "I just wasn't emotionally ready for that, you know?"
Senior English student Shahrin Khan said she thinks the university might combine the now postponed commencement with the spring/summer class commencement.
"A lot of students see it as a rite of passage and the way things are looking, we might have to put our cap and gown on at home."
There has been no new date set for commencement, and Whitfield said graduates will still get their degrees.
Michigan has 54 reported cases of COVID-19 as of Monday night.
WSU campus dining, housing and the Student Center remain open as of now. For updates visit wayne.edu/coronavirus.
Cover photo by Jonathan Deschaine
Susana Hernandez is the managing editor for The South End.
