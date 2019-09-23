Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city that you don’t want to miss.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson at WSU - Monday, Sept. 23: As a part of the Paul A. Rosen Constitutional Law Speaker Series, Benson and executive director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network, Craig Mauger, will be speaking at the Law School about the impact of money on politics in Michigan. The event will begin at 12:15 p.m.
Bark in the Park - Tuesday, Sept. 24: The Detroit Tigers will allow fans to bring their dogs into Comerica Park, and enjoy the baseball game with their furry companion. The first pitch will commence at 6:40 p.m. If the Tigers stress you out too much, just curl up with mans best friend.
Wayne State Night @ Comerica Park - Tuesday, Sept. 24: Purchase $16 tickets to the Detroit Tigers game against the Minnesota Twins with fellow Warriors for this annual baseball event! Ticket includes a Detroit Tigers/Wayne State Warriors ball cap and a $5 donation to the Wayne State HIGH Program to support homeless students. For tickets, visit: https://www.mlb.com/tigers/tickets/specials/wayne-state-university
Painting in the Park - Tuesday, Sept. 24: Wayne State’s Black Student Union will be hosting a social event at Fountain Court in Gullen Mall consisted of painting outside. Event begins at 3 p.m.
Free Public Planetarium Show - Friday, Sept. 27: Enjoy a view of the stars in the planetarium in Old Main on any Friday until Nov. 23. To reserve your free seat or for more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/wayne-state-university-planetarium-15401166756
“Head Above Water” tour - Saturday, Sept. 28: Throw it back to your middle school years and experience Avril Lavigne live at the Fox Theatre! For tickets, visit : https://www1.ticketmaster.com/avril-lavigne-head-above-water-tour-detroit-michigan-09-28-2019/event/080056D4C50543A0
Zip lining at TreeRunner Adventure Park - Saturday, Sept. 28: Fly through the sky with the Office of International Students and Scholars at TreeRunner Adventure Park in West Bloomfield from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. The park offers over 130 obstacles and zip lines with different levels of difficulty. The cost of the event is $20 which includes admission and transportation.
