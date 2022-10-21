Wayne State’s Warrior Thrift now offers identity-affirming clothing for students on campus.
First introduced at an April 14 Student Senate meeting, the LGBTQ+ University Council under the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Project Group has ordered binders, tucking gaffs, and packing gaffs to be sold at the Warrior Thrift.
Connie Fluharty, a volunteer at the W who helped lead the initiative, said the idea for the initiative began last fall when they wondered why no identity-affirming items were available at the wardrobe.
“...I went to a LQC meeting, so the Leftists Queer Collective, on campus and they were looking for initiatives to make — like a change in the community — and I said, ‘Why don’t we have identity-affriming products at the W?’ and they thought that was a good idea,” Fluharty said.
Warrior Thrift, formally known as the Warrior Wardrobe, underwent a name change in September as a way to destigmatize the clothing pantry.
Junior public health major Grey Snyder, who was also involved with the creation of the initiative and attended the LQC meeting with Fluharty, said the process of getting the initiative running took a long time.
“The process was not fast at all,” Snyder said. “There was a long period of researching other projects on the state and nationwide level, and talking to folks at the W, the Student Senate and the DOSO (Dean of Students) office. This attention to detail was necessary for the initiative’s success.”
Snyder said the goal with the initiative is to allow students to feel safe with their identity and allow students who may not be able to get these items at home a place where they can find what they need.
“With this initiative, the goal is to ‘close the gap’ so to speak on these disparities. Gender dysphoria is tough, and transgender students deserve to learn safely, comfortably and as the truest version of themselves,” Snyder said. “The W seeks to help out marginalized students and this is just another facet of that. If anything, the W is more holistic as a result of this initiative.”
Snyder said there aren’t many initiatives like this in the country.
“This initiative is extremely important…College is a place where a lot of folks discover they are trans, experiment with gender, socially and medically transition,” Snyder said. “Having gender affirming items like binders and tucking gaffs so readily available is great for students who don’t know where to start and may not have the funds to buy these items for themselves.”
Snyder said identity-affirming items are often expensive and transgender people often struggle for a variety of reasons in obtaining identity-affirming clothing.
“...transgender people are disproportionately poor due to lack of family support, difficulty finding employment…Other factors may limit a student being able to purchase these items for themselves, like being closeted, or family members tracking purchases,” Snyder said.
Fluharty said no students have purchased any items yet, which may be out of fear.
“Since school started I did see a wave of interest, but I haven’t seen anybody physically come in and get products that are available, and I believe that’s due to a hesitation, not out of negativity but more out of stigma,” Fluharty said. “Because they might be afraid to come in and get it if they feel alone.”
Sophomore Music Business major Darcy Moran said she believes this is an important addition to WSU.
“...Gender affirming clothing doesn't only affect the way that one’s viewed and their confidence, but also can positively impact their mental health,” Moran said. “Gender and body [dysmorphia], not from experience but from having transgender friends can be very debilitating mentally.”
Moran said she thinks this initiative will help students feel safer being themselves.
“...Just because you’re not in need doesn’t mean you shouldn’t feel good about yourself. College is a time to find who you are, especially if you’re away from family who can limit your self expression. Adding gender-affirming clothing can [a]ffect many positively,” Moran said.
Katherine Stozicki is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
