WSU’s Department of Environmental Science and Geology Chair Mark Baskaran has explored the depths of the Arctic Ocean during his career, and now has his sights set on Antarctica.
Baskaran said he is able to conduct his climate change research through funding from the National Science Foundation and GEOTRACES, an international marine biogeochemical research program.
As a critical part of Baskaran’s research, he completed oceanographic expeditions in the Arctic Ocean, most recently in 2007 and 2015.
Baskaran said in the Arctic, you see global changes occurring more quickly than in other locations.
“The Arctic is something that really harbors global climate change,” he said. “In the Arctic, any change is taking place sooner before you see the effect in other places…”
The 2015 voyage focused on collecting water samples for key elements such as polonium, lead, iron and zinc, Baskaran said.
The research showed that there were significant changes in the mobility and availability of these elements due to climate change.
“...what they (the research team) found out was that a lot of significant change had taken place in eight years between 2007 and 2015 and we documented the change and showed that we are finding this change in the Arctic based on the analysis of elements and isotopes,” Baskaran said.
Former graduate Katie Krupp was sent to the North Pole in 2015 to collect various samples, said Baskaran.
“My work focused on using naturally occurring radioisotopes to quantify time-dependent processes,” Krupp said. “The type of isotopic disequilibrium we utilized was a novel approach to identifying seasonal ice from multiyear ice, and also quantifying the rate of ice and snow melt.”
The Arctic sea ice is currently melting faster than normal and water temperatures are increasing which will continue to cause the albedo to decrease.
Albedo is the amount of radiation reflected by a material, according to Baskaran.
“... for example, sea water has 6% which means 6% of the sunlight falling is reflected back, that means 94% of the sunlight falling on the water is taken by the water,” said Baskaran.
As more heat is added to the surface waters of the Arctic Ocean, it will continue to warm.
Krupp said the voyage was a once in a lifetime experience and she’s glad she got to see the beauty and vastness of the Arctic first-hand.
“Some days I would be working and the sun would never go down depending on how far North we were and then at a certain point, it was night all the time and we could see the Northern lights,” Krupp said. “I saw polar bears, orcas and whales, sea otters, it was just an incredible experience.”
Environmental Science professor Donna Kashian said Baskaran has 35 years of experience working in the Arctic, and has established a high reputation for himself.
“(He) was funded by the National Research Foundation three different times to do his work and he has published over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals,” Kashian said.
Currently, Baskaran is working on a proposal for a new grant to conduct research in Antarctica, which he said he hopes to end his career with.
“Right now…I am writing a proposal to do work in Antarctica. I started my work in the Arctic in 1982,” Baskaran said. “If the National Science Foundation funds this project, it will likely be my last project, so starting (my research) in the Arctic and ending (it) in Antarctica, it’s a fascinating journey.”
Marina Johnson is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at marina.johnson@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Mark Baskaran.
