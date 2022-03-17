Students with classes in State Hall recently observed several lighting outages and maintenance issues, with the majority located on the second floor.
Radiology technology major Alyse Zalewski said she notices that lights are not always working when she goes to class in State Hall.
“Half of the time when I come down for my classes on the other side (of the second floor) and all the lights are off,” Zalewski said. “I just think it’s kind of weird.”
Other students said they noticed outages in the second floor hallway.
Mechanical engineering major Daniel Juarez said he saw that the hallway lights were not working while sitting in the second floor of State Hall on March 1.
“I don’t spend a lot of time in this building but I guess it is a little bit dark,” Juarez said. “I’m looking down the hallway right now and like half of it is not even lit up.”
Ashley Flintoff, director of Planning and Space Management for Facilities Planning and Management, said she was not aware of any electrical malfunctions in State Hall.
In a March 1 follow-up email to The South End, Flintoff said that FPM was not alerted to any electrical issues in the building.
“I checked with our electricians as well as our work order system,” Flintoff said. “We do not have any record of the extensive lighting issues.”
Juarez said he has experience working in old buildings and believes it wouldn’t take a long time to fix State Hall’s lights.
“I work in an old building at my job and a lot of it is like, just us cleaning and changing light bulbs and stuff,” Juarez said. “So I’m sure it wouldn’t even take, maybe like a day to come through and change these lights out.”
Flintoff said maintenance problems, including lighting outages, can be addressed by filing a work order.
“FPM manages almost 12M (million) square feet of space in over 125 buildings. In addition, we manage, on average, over 27,000 work order requests every year,” Flintoff said. “We rely heavily on faculty, staff, and students to help us identify issues on campus so that we can prioritize and address them in a timely manner.”
Art history major DaJanae Grayer said she always notices bad conditions when she is in State Hall.
“Some classes are more hot than others, but in general, the hallway is super hot,” Grayer said. “And some classes just have all different problems, like a lot of broken desks and the bathroom, which is always dirty.”
Zalewski said she has seen the second floor women’s restroom without toilet paper.
Grayer said lighting is not only the maintenance problem but it has disrupted one of her classes.
“When my class is in the (State Hall) lecture hall, one of the lights always flickers so we just turn it off,” Grayer said. “So it's just dark in there, which is very distracting, especially when we take notes because you can’t really see your writing.”
Flintoff said State Hall will be under complete electrical maintenance at the end of this semester, in addition to the overall renovation slated to begin in May.
“We are getting ready to close the hall at the end of this term to do a full renovation of that building,” Flintoff said. “We’re going to do a $70 million dollar renovation to State Hall starting when finals are over for this semester.”
Grayer said State Hall feels unwelcoming in its current state and she looks forward to when it is renovated.
“I think it’s good that they are fixing it, but I wish they would tell other people that,” Grayer said. “Overall I just don’t like that building. It’s like an old high school vibe and no one likes that.”
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
