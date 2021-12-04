Wayne State's men's basketball dropped their third game of the season in a 71-59 loss against Davenport University at the Davenport Student Center on Thursday.
The Warriors held the lead throughout most of the first half as they consistently found ways to score inside the paint. But the Davenport Panthers outlasted the Warriors in the second half.
Redshirt junior forward Avery Lewis led the Warriors in the first half with 12 points. Their next highest scorer was sophomore forward Ray Williams Jr. with 10 points.
Interim Head Coach E.J. Haralson said Lewis has been providing a solid presence inside the paint for the Warriors this season.
“Avery (Lewis) played really tough,” Haralson said. “He's been our most consistent player, you know, since the beginning of the season. He's been able to hold his own inside and it's ironic because he's been playing against bigger players.”
Though only a sophomore, Williams is becoming more assertive at rebounding, an imposing presence on defense and shot the ball well on Thursday, Haralson said.
“Raynard (Williams) is getting more comfortable on the court, he's certainly more aggressive than last year,” Haralson said. “He's leading us in rebounding and steals, so he's really aggressive. He's playing well and he's starting to get comfortable with his shot.”
Heading into halftime, WSU held a tight 33-31 lead over DU. But Haralson said the Warriors’ inability to consistently make free throws cost them the game.
“(I) thought in the second half, we struggled a little bit,” Haralson said. “We missed a ton of free throws, we normally don't miss that. We were shooting really bad. We shot 10 for 20 from the free throw line.”
Though only converting on half of their free throws hindered the Warriors, a more telling statistic is the differences between halves. In the first half, the Warriors went 2-2 on their free throws, whereas in the second half, they went 8-18.
Haralson said that not sticking to their game plan and running different lineups with freshman forward David Hughes and redshirt junior forward Tyree Martin hurt the Warriors.
“We ended up playing Avery (Lewis) at the four a little bit and having another big fella in there,” Haralson said. “Whether it was Dave (Hughes), or whether it was Tyree (Martin), that probably messed up the chemistry a little bit.”
Another important distinction between the two teams was the bench play for DU and not WSU.
In only the second half, the Panthers bench scored 20 points. The Warriors bench mustered 2 points in that time.
The Warriors must improve their bench contribution, but inexperience may set them back, Haralson said.
“It is definitely important and that's one of those things where it's always a double-edged sword,” Haralson said. “You can put guys in to give certain guys rest. But if those guys aren't really ready early then you almost put yourself in an even worse situation.”
Haralson said the WSU bench learned a valuable lesson by getting subbed in early.
“Thursday's game was a definite learning experience for the other guys on the team,” Haralson said. “Just getting them to understand how important it is to make sure you're ready when your number is called.”
The Warriors will travel to Allendale, Michigan on Saturday, where they will face #13 Grand Valley State University at the GVSU Fieldhouse Arena.
David Carter is the sports editor for the South End. He can be reached at gq1784@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
