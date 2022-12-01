This article has been updated for clarification.
A previous version of this article failed to specify in the lede that the rat infestation is actively disputed by Wayne State administration.
The South End regrets these errors.
Wayne State Welcome Center employees staged a 20-minute walk-out Wednesday afternoon in protest of the alleged ongoing presence of rats in the building.
The Welcome Center was officially closed by Facilities Planning & Management on Nov. 19 after reports surfaced of rats and rat droppings in the lobby of the building. The building reopened Tuesday despite employee concerns that the infestation is ongoing.
Matt Lockwood, associate vice president of University Communications, said in an email sent to TSE on Dec. 1 there was no reported evidence of rodent activity in the building according to the installed monitoring stations.
“Specifically, since Nov. 18, after checking monitoring stations throughout the building twice a day, (which use only food bait and no chemicals), we have found no evidence of any activity whatsoever,” he said.
In an email sent to The South End Wednesday evening, WSU AAUP-AFT Local 6075 President Danielle Aubert said employees are not comfortable returning to work.
“It took far too long for the infestation to be seriously addressed, and we have been told before that the situation was under control when it was not,” Aubert said.
An anonymous Welcome Center employee said about 40 staff members met with FPM Associate Vice President Rob Davenport on Monday, and were assured the infestation was cleared.
The employee shared photographs of rat droppings — they say were taken throughout this week by several Welcome Center employees.
Davenport could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday evening.
An anonymous employee said they'd like a sanitary environment within the Welcome Center.
“We simply want the building to ACTUALLY be thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and closed long enough for a more professional inspection within walls and ALL floors to be cleaned,” said the anonymous employee.
According to an internal email obtained by TSE Nov. 30, four work orders were submitted to FPM over the semester, and two complaints were filed with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
TSE will continue to report on this ongoing issue.
Ashley Harris and Amelia Benavides-Colón are the managing editor and editor in chief for The South End. Ashley can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com and Amelia can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Anonymous Source.
