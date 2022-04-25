Students at the Wayne State Law School recently organized a fundraising campaign to gain recognition for underrepresented groups within the legal profession.
“Lawyers Look Like Me” included selling nearly 150 shirts for Wayne Law Diversity Coalition, an organization for varying race and identity-based affinity groups in the Law School. The campaign ran from March 4-27.
The Wayne Law Diversity Coalition was formed in February 2021 to unite multiple student law organizations at WSU, said Aleanna Siacon, president of the Asian Pacific American Law Student Association, co-chair of the Wayne Law Diversity Coalition and creator of the campaign.
“I could see that there was this real desire among other law students that looked like us, that were also from marginalized backgrounds, that we really wanted to support each other,” Siacon said.
Mikaela Armstead, co-chair of the Wayne Law Diversity Coalition and former president of the Black Law Students Association, said she worked with the Law School’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to organize the shirt sale.
“We were thinking about ways to make diversity an allyship more at a forefront in the Law School,” Armstead said.
Law School Dean Richard Bierschbach said he oversaw the students’ work and assisted them with administrative support.
“They designed the shirts, they designed the promotional video all on their own, and they put in a ton of work,” Bierschbach said.
The campaign received praise from individuals and law firms, including the Michigan Supreme Court, Siacon said.
Siacon said supporting diversity among lawyers is important.
“We are only strengthened by welcoming in people from more backgrounds and empowering people that come from all walks of life to become attorneys,” Siacon said. “It is all the more heartening to find yourself represented just by the people that are available to represent you. To see someone who comes from your background. To see someone who may have grown up similar to you or has a similar culture.”
After gaining traction, the powerful message generated conversation for hundreds, Siacon said.
Armstead said the campaign was met with positive feedback and personal stories from current and past law students across the country.
“Diversity is so important in the legal field because you need people at every single level of the law advocating for those who may not be able to advocate for themselves,” Armstead said.
Bierschbach said he hopes to see the campaign grow in the future.
“The law belongs to everyone, and the legal profession belongs to everyone. Anybody can be a lawyer, and we need more lawyers from all walks of life. The law has to reflect the diversity of the people that it’s meant to serve,” Bierschbach said. “I hope this campaign takes on a life of its own and keeps going perpetually and keeps generating the kind of positive energy and advancements that we need to see.”
Liliana Webb is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gr5998@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by the Wayne State University Law School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.