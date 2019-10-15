Wayne State Police Department sent out an alert to students and faculty about two robbery incidents which occurred on Oct. 8 and Oct. 13.
The first incident, a 23-year-old female WSU student reports she was walking back to her apartment from Jet's Pizza at 9:30 p.m. when someone "knocked her to the ground and seized her purse," according to WSUPD.
This occurred in the east/west alley in the rear of 672 and 674 Prentis St.
The suspect is described by WSUPD as a black male wearing all black clothing and 5 feet 11 inches.
The police have canvassed the area with negative results, according to the report.
The second incident occurred Oct. 13 at 1:50 a.m. when a 24-year-old female WSU student said she was robbed when trying to enter her apartment building on 641 Prentis St.
She said someone came up from behind and grabbed her purse and she elbowed the suspect and the suspect pushed her to the ground.
A second suspect approached from behind and both suspects began to strike the victim as she was still on the ground.
Both suspects fled in an unknown direction and the victim proceeded to call 911.
The description of one suspect is unknown and the other is described at a black male who is 5 feet 9 inches wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.
If you have any information, contact WSUPD at 313-577-2222
