As Wayne State transitioned back to in-person classes this semester, a student petition to stay remote gained more than 3,500 signatures.
WSU temporarily moved most campus operations, including classes, virtual throughout January, following an in-person fall 2021 semester. In-person classes and campus activities resumed Jan. 31.
The petition, hosted on change.org, was created by computer science major Sikne Hammoud on Jan. 27. In the description of the petition, Hammoud said WSU mishandled information regarding COVID-19.
“COVID cases are still rising and WSU is spreading misinformation to its students. It is up to us as students of the university to keep ourselves and each other safe,” Hammoud said in the petition. “Remote learning is the safest option for students as of right now.”
WSU Associate Director of Communications Ted Montgomery said WSU has not spread inaccurate information regarding COVID-19, rejecting Hammoud’s statement.
“They don’t have a very strong case in their petition. They don’t cite anything or use any specific positivity rates or metrics,” Montgomery said. “The notion that we have spread misinformation as an institution is wildly absurd. If we did that we would have to close up shop.”
Junior information technology major Diamond Beckom said they signed the petition to ensure their peers’ wellbeing.
“My reasoning for signing the petition wasn’t only for me, but for everyone so we can stay as safe as possible,” Beckom said. “We are the ones paying for our own education, so we definitely deserve more input regarding decisions being made on our behalf. Our safety and our friends and family’s safety are at stake every time we walk out that door.”
The Campus Health Committee is aware of the petition, according to a Feb. 7 email statement from the Campus Health Committee to The South End. The committee used WSU’s COVID-19 trigger metrics to guide it’s decision to resume in-person campus operations.
“All along we've been guided by science and data and have made decisions related to campus safety accordingly,” the committee stated. “Since predictive models indicate that the omicron variant is likely plateauing, and since positivity rates have dropped precipitously in the last several weeks, we remain confident that it is safe for our students, faculty and staff to return to campus.”
To keep students and faculty safe during the shift back to in person classes, WSU added a booster vaccine mandate, and continued to require mask wearing and use of the Campus Daily Screener, according to the WSU coronavirus website.
According to the committee’s statement, WSU resumed in-person classes later than other Michigan colleges, indicating that WSU’s approach to the pandemic has prioritized the health of the campus community.
Dean of Students David Strauss said if students want to voice their concern about something on campus, an online petition may not be the best route.
“I would recommend they work with their student government,” he said. “The Student Senate are elected leaders who represent the students and meet regularly to bring issues, ideas and concerns to university leadership.”
Sophomore engineering major Aryanna Pappas said she chose not to sign the petition because she is satisfied with the committee’s decision.
“I think we have the proper precautions in place to get back to a sense of normal and move forward,” Pappas said. “I feel safe going to class, I'm vaccinated and boosted, and I think the school is doing a fine job.”
Hammoud was unable to be reached for comment after multiple attempts by The South End.
Theresa De Benedetti is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at theresadebenedetti@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
