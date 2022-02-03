Wayne State Facilities Planning and Management is working on ongoing restorations from flood damages sustained in June 2021.
The flooding came amidst record-high rainfall across Metro Detroit. FPM Associate Vice President Rob Davenport said the flood was unusually fast moving and affected the majority of on-campus buildings.
“This flood was epic in nature, no question about it. The insurance companies are calling it the 1,000 year flood,” Davenport said. “Six inches of water in five hours is very unusual so hopefully we never have another one of these in our lifetime.”
Of WSU’s 111 campus buildings, 68 took on a substantial amount of water and 11 were considered catastrophic in nature, Davenport said. Most of these 11 buildings were within the James Pearson Duffy Department of Art and Art History.
“Five of those 11 were buildings in the art complex,” Davenport said. “There was a spattering of others. Law (School) took quite a hit and we had other non-classroom areas that got affected since it was mostly basements that took on a lot of water.”
FPM completed most of the restorations by the start of the fall 2021 semester, Davenport said.
“Fortunately for us we were able to turn this around in about eight-weeks time and get everything back to somewhat normal,” he said. “I say somewhat normal for the art complex but virtually normal everywhere else.”
Some repairs, including a broken elevator, damaged air conditioning units, and a new cooling system in the Art Building, are taking longer due to supply shortages, Davenport said.
The cooling plant for the Community Arts Building, Emma Lazaroff Schaver Music Building, McGregor Memorial Conference Center, and the Tierney Alumni House is located in the Community Arts Building and was damaged during the flood. FPM is working toward fixing the operating cooling system for the five buildings and adding cooling to the Arts Building.
Before the flood, the Art Building did not have a functioning cooling system, Davenport said.
“There are definitely delays today in procuring equipment, supplies, even construction materials,” Davenport said. “These are the noteworthy products that have long lead times today. The equipment in the building is also quite old, which means installing new, modern equipment that will be more efficient.”
WSU Art Curator and Coordinator Grace Serra, who oversees WSU’s University Art Collection, said she was on the scene of the flood after being informed of the situation by Library and Information Science graduate student LaChelle Barton.
“I had a student (Barton) that comes in on Saturdays and she said to me, ‘You better get down here.’ So myself, my husband, and my assistant went down there with shop vacs and we spent the day there,” Serra said. “We didn’t lose any artwork, it was amazing.”
From June through August 2021, Barton was working to complete the digital archival of the Tsagaris/Hillberry Collection in Old Main. However, WSU had to move the archival online following the flood due to water damage to the basement office.
“The repair work that had to be done was extensive, so I was able to work remotely on my electronic files and the staff had to work remotely as well because nobody could be in the office (after the flood),” Barton said.
Barton said she was glad to learn she was one of the first people to notify WSU faculty of the flood.
“I’m happy I was there and that I was able to alert people that there was a problem, and that they were able to address it in a timely manner,” she said. “Hopefully because of that the rest of the art was recovered safely with minimal to any damage.”
Davenport said that even though part of the repairs are taking longer than expected, he was thrilled at how much FPM could fix so far.
“We had two large restoration companies (Blue Team and Belfor) here on campus. Between the two teams, we had around 250 laborers on campus managing through the remediation and then the restoration efforts,” Davenport said. “So restoring 60 to 63 buildings went fairly quickly.”
Serra said she appreciated the additional help from the restoration companies, which helped save the artwork and repair WSU Art Collection’s storage and office space. WSU Art Collection’s art pieces were retrieved while flood clean up was underway in Old Main, Emma Lazaroff Schaver Music Building, and Art Building.
“The teams that they brought in were really fantastic. I was really grateful because generally we hire art professionals to move artwork,” Serra said. “However, under the circumstances we couldn’t get anyone. It was a pretty impressive team effort.”
Serra said she hopes the flood’s impact reminds WSU to inform staff of any crises on campus.
“These are things we cannot control, acts of nature that we cannot anticipate,” Serra said. “It makes me realize that our crisis plan needs to be taken into consideration for if a crisis is campus wide or citywide, you know, how staff is notified? Not just facilities, so we can all pitch in to help.”
Repairs in all buildings impacted by the flood are expected to be completed by the spring or summer of 2023, Davenport said.
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo taken by Quinn Banks on June 29, 2021. He can be reached it at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
