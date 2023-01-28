Wayne State's Board of Governors met on Thursday to discuss funding for the new School of Education building and review Human Resources reports.
Chief Business Officer David Massaron presented funding plans for the new School of Medicine building, including details about the $100 million contribution from the state of Michigan.
“By signing an agreement with the state to accept the $100 millions, we are committing to spend at least that of Wayne State funds for this facility,” Massaron said.
Massaron said the project is an exciting opportunity for the university to communicate its commitment to faculty, researchers and students as well as investing in medical infrastructure.
President M. Roy Wilson said WSU is already looking into three potential sites for the new building and anticipates knowing which site will be selected in the next two weeks. Wilson said there are two plans for construction dependent on funding.
“The estimate right now is from a low of $250 million to a high of $400 million,” Wilson said. “The $400 million will be a design in which we could completely move out of and demolish Scott Hall. The $250 million would be a design where we have to continue to use Scott Hall and shell out space over the next five to ten years and continue to make plans to completely move out of Scott Hall.”
In a Tuesday meeting organized by WSU’s Coalition of Unions, Department of Pathology professor Dr. Hyeong-Reh Kim said she’s watched Scott Hall deteriorate over the last 30 years.
“(There are) serious water leaks that damage ceilings, walls and floors,” she said at the virtual meeting. “(A few years ago, water leaked on computers and) the faculty lost the data from years of work.”
Wilson said the most likely scenario for funding would include the $100 million donation the state, $100 to $150 million in WSU bonds and $50 to $100 million in philanthropic donations.
Faculty Representative Linda M. Beale said Scott Hall requires major renovations if the university intends to continue using the space.
“But so many of the problems in Scott Hall stem from it having multiple disconnected dysfunctional systems, leakages, electrical and ventilation problems,” Beale said. “Obviously you couldn’t create a really good, top of the code biologic lab there even with some renovations.”
Wilson said there’s no question the most desirable situation is to completely move out of Scott Hall and build an entirely new building, but it’s not realistic.
“The reality is we probably won’t be able to do that,” he said, “and so we have to do the best that we can and still have a real quality building which will be a single building but with some identity and branding that’ll separate the cancer center from the school of medicine.”
Massaron said construction on the project is expected to take four-to-five years once they begin.
Chief Human Resources Officer Carolyn Hafner gave the first annual HR report where she presented her department’s improvement in policy and procedures. Hafner said HR has taken steps to improve the background checking process which used to take two to four weeks.
“We have recently signed a new contract with a company that has assured us that background checks will be coming back in three business days and under no circumstance any greater than five days,” Hafner said.
Hafner says HR has done a lot to induce the processing including payroll, benefits to open enrollment and creation of the new virtual new hire training and improved data integrity by 33%.
The next BOG meeting will be March 8 in the Student Center Ballroom.
