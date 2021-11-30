Wayne State is enacting new campus restrictions amidst a statewide COVID-19 surge, President M. Roy Wilson announced in an email to the campus community Tuesday.
Wilson said WSU will take intermediate steps to reduce the campus population and keep the community safe. The Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center is temporarily closed and non-academic events are canceled or postponed until next semester.
“Campus cases and positivity rates are growing and remain at the ‘heightened alert’ level,” he said. “In addition, the seven-day positivity rate in the city has exceeded our trigger metric of 15%, bringing us to the point where we must now take measures to temporarily reduce the number of people on campus.”
There were 34 confirmed and 20 presumptive cases on campus for the week ending on Nov. 27, according to the Campus COVID-19 Dashboard. The testing positivity rate on campus was 7.3% during this period.
Michigan remains a nationwide hotspot for COVID-19, with hospitalizations increasing across the state, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
In-person classes and final exams will continue and campus libraries will remain open, though there may be some changes.
“Where appropriate, individual classes may be moved online,” he said. “Your specific school, college or department may provide additional direction; please monitor your communications carefully and look for any messages in Canvas or emails from your instructors.”
Employees will be required to keep working in-person or will be able to choose to work remotely, depending on their positions.
In-person commencement ceremonies are still on track to take place on Dec. 13 and 14 at the Fox Theatre.
“We will continue to monitor the data, but have high hopes that we will be able to hold this event in person, although perhaps with additional safeguards,” he said.
The WSU bookstore will remain open with limited operating hours, though indoor seating will be closed. The W Food Pantry and Wardrobe will also remain open.
“I understand this news might be inconvenient or disheartening for some of you,” Wilson said. “While we are eager for a full return to normalcy, and are confident we will achieve it eventually, health and safety remain our top priority.”
Additional updates will be provided at a virtual campus health town hall hosted by the Campus Health Committee on Thursday at 1 p.m.
“We will continue to monitor the data and communicate any further decisions to you as soon as that information is available,” Wilson said.
Wilson encouraged campus community members to get vaccinated or boosted to protect themselves against COVID-19, he said.
The Campus Health Center will hold COVID-19 booster shot clinics Dec. 14-16. Appointments can be made online or via telephone at 313-577-5105 or 313-577-5041.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor.
