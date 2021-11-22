Wayne State’s men's basketball was taken down 68-62 by the Hillsdale Chargers at the WSU Fieldhouse on Saturday.
The Chargers entered the game as the No. 7 ranked team in the NCAA Division II national poll. They never lost the lead during their contest with the Warriors.
In both the first and second half, the Warriors were able to make comebacks, putting themselves in striking distance with the Chargers. They were down 15-30 to the Chargers with 6:55 left in the first half. However, the Warriors managed to heat up and went on an 11-0 run, making the score 28-32.
The Warriors finished the half down 33-37, with much of their scoring coming off of tenacious defense.
Strong defensive and offensive play was led by redshirt fifth year guard Brailen Neely. Neely got three steals, four assists, and seven points in the first half.
Interim head coach E.J. Haralson said the Warriors count on Neely and redshirt senior guard Darian Owens-White to carry them offensively.
“We rely heavily on our guards, especially Brailen and Darian and I thought once they started to go downhill then it provided some opportunities for us,” Haralson said.
The Warriors trailed the majority of the second half but managed to close the distance toward the final minutes of the game.
The Chargers continued to control the rest of the game, as they made free throws and hardly committed any turnovers.
Haralson said the Chargers played a great game and the Warriors came up short on defense.
“Tip my hat off to Hillsdale, they are a very good team,” Haralson said. “I thought that our guys played hard. I thought that we had some breakdowns but really the part that killed us was offensive glass and we didn’t have an answer for it.”
Haralson said the Warriors are still getting adjusted to him as their coach.
“Considering the circumstances and guys not being used to my coaching style, I didn’t think I prepared them well enough for this game,” Haralson said. “I take full responsibility for that and I think that moving forward what we did identify was a lot of things we need to work on.”
Haralson said he liked how the Warriors were playing as they made the game close during their runs, he said.
However, as the season goes on, the Warriors will need to sustain more consistent play throughout the course of games to be more successful, Haralson said.
“We want to run off of our defense, we want to create problems and I think we’ll be able to do that,” Haralson said. “So those runs were positive and moving forward I think we’ll have more of those.”
Neely said the height and length of the Chargers proved to be difficult to overcome at times, which caused lulls in WSU’s offense.
“I would say their length had something to do with that and just us being kind of stagnant like coach said, we still got to get used to each other,” Neely said. “Just building chemistry out there. You know, knowing what’s good shots for us, what's bad shots, and you know just knowing our own personnel.”
The Warriors will face Davenport University at the DU Student Center in Grand Rapids on Dec. 2.
David Carter is the sports editor for the South End. He can be reached at gq1784@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.