In June, I got the opportunity to volunteer with the Syrian American Medical Society in Jordan. SAMS works on the front lines of crisis relief in Syria and neighboring countries (Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey) to alleviate suffering, save lives, and support medical professionals.
In Syria, SAMS supports over 110 medical facilities and more than 3,000 medical personnel. The SAMS medical missions bring medical professionals from around the world to provide free life-saving, dignified healthcare to those in need.
My experience as a volunteer dental assistant allowed me to learn from healthcare professionals from around the globe, each providing unique insights and advice. The past few years, I have supported SAMS through small local fundraisers in my university’s SOS chapter. It was not until this summer that I got the opportunity to experience the work SAMS does first hand.
My passion for dentistry stems from a small free clinic in Detroit known as HUDA clinic. HUDA is a free community health clinic and is reputable among many pre-health students in our area. HUDA provides free primary care, dental care, mental health services, vision care, and specialty care for the uninsured and underinsured.
HUDA has provided me with countless opportunities to serve and has opened my eyes to the disparities in oral health. I spend my time in the Dental Unit assisting volunteer dentists as they perform cleanings, fillings, extractions and exams. It was through a HUDA clinic outreach event that I got to connect with Dr. Rouzana Hares who gave me the opportunity to join her on the SAMS mission trip.
We traveled mid-June from Detroit to Amman, Jordan with all the dental supplies we could pack. Around two hours into the drive we reached the borders of Zaatari, the camp was bigger than I expected. My first day at Zaatari was eye-opening and the drive back from the camp was my time to reflect. I noticed that the Syrian refugees have turned Zaatari into a small city with falafel stands, dress boutiques, and corner shops along the streets. I got to speak my native tongue and meet Syrians I never got to grow up around. The mission leader shared a quote he read at one of the sites, it translates to: "There is sweetness in helping others. The only ones that can taste it are the ones that have done it before."
I learned a lot on this trip including dental terms, instruments, and the steps of some procedures, however, the most notable thing I learned was how strong humans could be. Thier smiles, conversations, and love showed me the resilience of the Syrian people and reminded me to keep pushing through any adversity I face.
Through my work with Students Organize for Syria, I want to shed light on the lost narratives of the Syrian conflict. SOS is a national, student-led, non-profit organization that aims to bring awareness to the situation in Syria and provide aid to those affected through educational campaigns, advocacy and solidarity efforts, and fundraising. SOS believes that students are the educated individuals who are key to this effort. As a result, SOS works to mobilize like-minded, ambitious students at campuses across the country to “organize for Syria.”
As vice president of SOS at WSU and Student Director of SOS National, I hope to work with chapter leaders to raise awareness and help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Syria in whatever way we can. With conflict in the Middle East being so normalized, many believe Syria's unfortunate fate is inevitable, however, this problematic mentality is what silences the cries of so many Syrians. Motivated by the resiliency of the Syrian people, I want to bring attention to the exceptional work done by organizations such as SAMS and student-led initiatives such as SOS. I want to share my experience with my Wayne State community to encourage students to learn outside the classroom walls.
Thank you for reading through my experiences and reflection. I hope this story inspires you to read about Syria and help us here at SOS WSU as we think globally and act locally to assist the Syrian people.
Lian Shoukfeh is a junior majoring in Nutrition and Food Sciences. She serves as the vice president of Wayne State's Students Organize for Syria chapter and is the student director of Students Organize for Syria National. Lian can be reached at hd8710@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Lian Shoukfeh.
