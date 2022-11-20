Wayne State’s Student Senate met on Thursday to discuss student concerns with dining services, financial aid and graduation ceremonies.
Senator Sheva Khaimov said they met with Irvin D. Reid Honors College Dean John Corvino to discuss why the fall honors ceremony has been removed, leaving one ceremony in the spring.
Khaimov said Corvino said in the past the college tried hosting a fall ceremony, but there wasn’t enough interest in sustaining it.
“There’s only about 200 graduates who are affiliated with the Honors College, which includes department honors, university honors and other honors. Only about 50% of those students go to the honors ceremony, about 100 students. In December there are only about 60 to 80 students who graduate affiliated with the honors college,” Khaimov said.
In response to questions about the graduation ceremony location being moved from the Fox Theatre to the WSU Fieldhouse, Advisor Dean Strauss said the move to campus was due to scheduling priorities, parking, space and lack of a video screen.
“In the Fox (Theatre) we could not do a processional. Graduates had to come in, take their seats, and then the ceremony started,” Strauss said. Here, the graduates start at Matthaei and they proceed as they walk in. It’s so wonderful to watch everybody coming onto the floor.”
Strauss said he has attended the ceremony at both venues and believes the pros of hosting it at the Fieldhouse outweigh the cons.
Senate President Yousra Zouani opened a discussion about challenges with financial aid to share in a future meeting with the Financial Aid Department.
College of Nursing representative Veronica Fahmi said communication about account holds is unclear and sometimes nonexistent.
“They have never sent me an email saying, ‘You have a hold by the way,’ I only find out when I go to register for classes,” Fahmi said. “I should receive communication as soon as they place the hold.”
Fahmi said as an international student she has also faced challenges with the enrollment verification form to receive aid.
Treasurer Kaitlyn Kipp said the financial planning process can be confusing for first-generation college students.
“Nobody in my family had ever been to college, so my first semester when I saw a hold on my account I thought, ‘What is that?’ I had no concept of any of this because nobody in my family had experienced college before,” Kipp said. “So I think there should be more education on that for people who don’t know that (holds) is a thing.”
Senator Vivian Pendergast said WSU will be looking into the possibility of certificate programs, which would be separate from degrees, as well as a fully online bachelor's program.
“We’re trying to explore adding a certificate program, kind of like other schools have, certain things such as cybersecurity certificates and things like that,” Pendergast said. “We are trying to add them mostly for political science, urban planning and peace and conflict studies. And also trying to create a fully online bachelor program for these majors as well.”
Pendergast said these new programs will make WSU more competitive with other Michigan universities.
“We voted unanimously to suspend the FYS (course) requirement for general education. The class will still be offered but won’t be a general education requirement. This still hasn’t been approved,” Pendergast said.
Penderhast said this does not include when a specific college has the FYS class as a requirement, like in the College of Engineering.
Director of Community Affairs Mannat Bedi said the single use parking passes will begin to be distributed after Thanksgiving break.
“They are now in the food pantry, but won't be distributed until after the Thanksgiving break, so it gives them a little bit more time to get familiar with the procedures and protocol for getting those out,” Bedi said.
Bedi said the single use parking passes expire in December 2023.
During the advisor update, Strauss said St. Andrews hall will be unavailable for use until the end of January 2023.
“There have been foundation issues on the south side toward Manoogian and then a railing broke. When they went inside to do some foundation work they saw some problems in the floorboards,” Strauss said.
Strauss said they are working to move planned events into spaces in the Student Center and other campus buildings.
Strauss opened a discussion about dining concerns to present in a future meeting with Provost Mark Kornbluh.
Parliamentarian Hayden Johnson said they met with Dining Services last year to discuss the availability of lunch times.
“Lunch starts at like 11:00 (a.m.) or and goes until like 2:00 (p.m.), so if you have class from 11:30 (a.m.) to 2:00 (p.m.) or classes back to back you're missing the entire lunch period,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they made the suggestion to Dining Services of having whatever options were served during regular lunch be self-serve during a light lunch instead of just taking it away.
Fahmi said the current meal card system doesn’t offer a way for students to check the amount of swipes they have left, other than at the register.
“In Academica you can see how much you have on your OneCard, but to my knowledge there’s no way of knowing how many swipes you have left,” Fahmi said. “I think it would be super helpful if there was a way to access that.”
The next Senate meeting will be held Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
