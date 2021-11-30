Wayne State’s ESports Facility is operating with increased usage this semester.
Located in the Student Center basement, the facility opened in November 2020. Due to campus restrictions, there were a limited number of students on campus throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including in the Student Center.
Student Center Associate Director Katie Beaulieu said that staff are pleased with the digital resources they selected for the facility.
“This (the esports facility) provides a nice space with available Wi-Fi and really comfortable chairs, and great technology,” Beaulieu said. “The technology we’re really excited about because we researched a lot of other esports facilities on other college campuses to decide what to bring here.”
The facility has 20 gaming computers, three televisions, and custom gaming chairs, according to the Student Center website. Games available include Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite, Overwatch, League of Legends and Dota 2.
The facility provides multiplayer games in an accessible manner to students, said Carson Wick, WSU esports president.
“The esports lounge really has an opportunity to give people access to computers that can run these games, whatever they are,” Wick said. “In addition to the physical hardware part, some people just can’t afford the games. The lounge having access to those games without having to pay for them is a really big step forward for accessibility.”
Freshman digital art major Joslyn Geter said she has grown an interest in esports and the facility since learning about them.
“I was in the student center one day and my friend was like ‘oh they have an esports lounge’ and I was like ‘what’s esports?’” Geter said. “Then they showed me the computers and everything and I was like ‘oh, that’s cool’ and ever since then we’ve just been playing here.”
Call of Duty team captain Sylvester Anthony said his team looks forward to utilizing the facility, though they’ve waited due to COVID-19 safety.
“My team currently hasn’t played too much in the esports lounge, since we’ve been trying to get everyone back on campus and vaccinated,” Anthony said. “It’s definitely a great atmosphere being next to the person that you’re playing with actually in-game. I also like being able to have the wide variety of games that are actually in the esports lounge to everybody.”
This semester WSU esports currently has 1,000 members on Discord, a digital messaging platform, and many students come out to support esports from Discord, Wick said.
Since Discord’s release in 2015, the platform has since been adopted by gamers around campus, said Josh Arnold, WSU esports Valorant team captain.
“Right now our main hub of communicating is Discord,” Arnold said. “We have our own server where students are welcome to come and experience all the different types of games.
WSU esports currently has tournaments for games such as League of Legends, Call of Duty, Valorant, Apex Legends, and Overwatch, Wick said. Recruitment for these teams primarily begins online, then in person.
“We did put ourselves in the Discord University Hub, where students can sign up with their school email and that puts them in a discovery section for Discord servers at the university,” Wick said. “We’ve gained a lot of students through there. We've also gained students through the esports lounge itself.”
WSU esports is also recruiting through sponsorship and partnerships, said WSU esports secretary Isaiah Catapang.
The facility represents a place to unwind from the stress of daily life, Geter said.
“Seeing your friends after a long day of school and classes and just to laugh and be as loud as you can,” Geter said.
Beaulieu said that the facility has been beneficial for students to engage with each other this semester.
“It’s (the esports facility) has been really nice. Especially with the pandemic and it has been hard to engage with each other,” Beaulieu said. “This was a way for them to be able to connect to other students and be on campus while doing so safely.”
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
