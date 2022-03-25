The Wayne State Campus Activities Team held its first Cultural Exploration Night featuring multiple cultural student organizations in the Student Center Ballroom Wednesday evening.
CAT President Duaa Ballout said CAT included elements they felt reflected the student organizations’ values when planning the event.
“We tried to incorporate their culture, dances, performances, fashion show, snacks, and just as much as we could,” Ballout said. “I’m really hoping that students felt represented mostly because Wayne is a really diverse school with obviously many different cultures, ethnicities, and races.”
The event began with a fashion show from several student organizations that depicted their culture’s clothes, world flags, music, and dancing.
Ballout said she hoped the event gave different WSU communities a chance to showcase their backgrounds.
“I think it’s really empowering for all the students of diverse ethnicities, races, and cultures,” Ballout said. “I think that we were able to hopefully encompass everyone that did want to participate. We did try to invite as many student organizations as we could. . . so we had a great time.”
The event featured the following cultural student organizations: the Iraqi American Union, Bangladeshi Student Association, Pakistani Student Association, Students for Justice in Palestine, Lebanese Student Association, Yemeni Student Association, Chaldean American Student Association, Hellenic Student Association, NAACP WSU chapter, LatinX Student Association, Filipino Student Society, and K-pop Impulse Dance group.
HSA member James Talmers said he attended the event to spread awareness of his background to other students.
“Today we’re showing our culture with some food and a dance,” Talmers said. “I’m most looking forward to doing the dance with everyone— there’s so many people here.”
Fine arts major and attendee Jazmin Aguilar said although she hasn’t attended many on-campus events, she felt this event was worth attending.
“I barely have time for anything so it means a lot to me to be here today mainly because I am willing to learn a lot from other people’s perspectives, especially if they’re coming from a totally different environment, and culture,” Aguilar said.
After the fashion show, there were traditional dance performances from the IAU, HSA, BSA, and Impulse Dance.
IAU dance team member Buck Grymes said his organization has been practicing three dances from Iraq— Iraqi chobi, Chaldean bageeya, and Kurdish halparke— that represent Iraqis, Chaldeans and Kurds through music and dance steps.
“We’ve been preparing for the dance for the last five months,” Grymes said. “This kind of represents our culture and all together (at WSU) we have a very diverse culture.”
Talmers performed for HSA and said he was apprehensive about performing but enjoyed the event’s atmosphere.
“We practiced for like five rehearsals. I was nervous but it’s just really happy and nice people who are all talking here,” Talmers said. “It’s friendly and, like, overwhelmingly happy. We even brought some sweets.”
Each student organization had a booth that represented their culture with snacks and informational displays, Talmers said.
To conclude the event, attendees used the tickets they received before the performances to trade for snacks from the student organizations.
Ballout said she looks forward to hosting the event annually with fewer COVID-19 restrictions in the future.
“I think the organizations did a really great job with showcasing their cultures. I was like, ‘we’re definitely going to do this again next year,’” Ballout said. “Hopefully with a bigger audience because I know we were kind of limited with our capacity this year. Hopefully next year we’ll be able to bring in over four hundred students.”
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
