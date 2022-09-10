Campus restaurant 1000 Degrees closed Friday, just two weeks into the fall semester.
1000 Degrees was the first restaurant to open in the Anthony Wayne Drive Apartment complex in 2019, and was known for its brick-oven, “build-it-your-own” style pizza.
The South End reported signs in place on Friday reading, “permanently closed.” New signs were put up on Saturday announcing the closure as temporary.
Corvias, the property management company of the establishment, declined The South End’s request for comment on Friday.
Shelby Ripple, a senior sports management major, said she will miss the convenience and central location of the restaurant.
“I was absolutely shocked when I heard the news,” Ripple said. “I would walk down and eat pizza there all of the time when I still lived at Anthony Wayne.”
1000 degrees was popular among students due to its connection to the apartments and location on Anthony Wayne Drive.
Students reported a sign on the restaurant's door Friday saying, “permanently closed” in small handwriting, despite the website and google business displaying the restaurant as open.
Wayne State Housing and Residential Life also declined TSE’s request for comment on Friday.
Junior social work major Abbigail Fraga said she was surprised the restaurant closed considering its popularity on campus.
“I used to always see a lot of people going in and out of there, and I always thought that the pizza was really good, so I thought they were doing well,” Fraga said.
Freshman history major Mason Doornaert said he hopes the restaurant does reopen eventually.
“I’m disappointed that I never got the chance to eat there. The food looked really good so I was planning on going soon, but I guess now I missed my opportunity,” Doornaert said.
The owners of 1000 Degrees were unable to be reached for comment on Saturday.
The South End will continue reporting on this story.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
