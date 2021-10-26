Wayne State Student Senate’s Mental Health Project Group organized a panel of mental health professionals and student advocates to discuss attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder on Monday.
Rajan Varmon, school of social work representative, and Treasurer Fatima Hammoud organized the event to inform the campus community about the condition, they said.
“We hope that attendees will be able to become more familiar with ADHD and learn more about the factual information regarding the mental health condition,” Varmon said in an email to The South End Sunday.
Hammoud and Varmon announced the town hall at an Oct. 7 Senate meeting.
Sophomore Jenna Friedman said she has ADHD and decided to attend the town hall after finding out about it on social media.
“(ADHD) is really common, but it’s important to make sure that people have the right accommodations in place because ADHD isn’t the problem, society not being accommodating is the problem,” Friedman said. “And so the more that the general public understands it, the more that people will be comfortable and will be accepted.”
Hammoud said ADHD can impact the daily lives of those who have it.
“ADHD affects the regulation of individuals’ activities, behaviors… which includes but is not limited to learning, concentration, social skills etc,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ADHD is generally diagnosed at a young age and continues to affect individuals into adulthood.
Douglas Barnett, director of the WSU Psychology Training Clinic, said the clinic can diagnose students with ADHD, though it’s a rigorous process.
“It’s usually going to take probably six to eight hours of testing and interviews if it’s going to be done thoroughly,” he said.
Barnett said the clinic is struggling financially but staff is working to keep it accessible for WSU students.
“We’re staffed by students,” he said. “They’re excellent, they’re going for their doctorate and they’re very well supervised and trained, but our services are limited.”
The clinic offers free testing and counseling for current WSU students, Barnett said.
“We do have waitlists. We do tend to be quite busy, so typically, I assume that there’s going to be at least a month-long waitlist for an assessment and probably four to six weeks for treatment,” Barnett said.
Jeffrey Kuentzel, director of WSU Counseling and Psychological Services, said CAPS assists approximately 1,200 students per year.
CAPS one-on-one counseling has a waitlist, so students should also consider some of their lesser-known services, he said.
“Group therapy can be really powerful — for anxiety especially, so I think our most popular group is our anxiety group,” Kuentzel said. “And then we have workshops that we offer — coping skills and different strategies that are going to help students to succeed academically and we have a drop-in service called Let’s Talk.”
Varmon said he was diagnosed with ADHD during his time as an undergraduate at WSU. This left him with mixed feelings.
“My diagnosis gave me both clarity and frustration, as it was great to know that I finally found an answer (for) why I was the way I am, but it also made me realize the challenges I faced throughout my life could have been avoided or deterred if I’d just reached out sooner,” he said.
CAPS counselor Stephanie Kastely said she recommended students utilize CAPS’ virtual Let’s Talk counseling.
“We have Zoom links set up throughout the week. Any student can hop in there and chat with a counselor for a bit,” Kastely said. “We’re there to listen to you, come up with some quick coping strategies, and this is a service you can use as often as you want.”
Kuentzel said students diagnosed with ADHD should reach out to Student Disability Services early in the semester to establish accommodations for course work.
Individuals with ADHD may also have other mental health conditions, Kuentzel said.
“A recent study showed for first-year college students with ADHD, 55% of them had an additional diagnosis and one-third had two addtional diagnoses… they were most likely to be depression and anxiety,” he said.
Kastely said destigmatizing ADHD and other mental health conditions can cause others to seek help when they need it.
“(I)f you appear comfortable just talking about mental health, normalizing it — that it’s okay to be struggling, it’s okay to not be doing okay — that can reach someone, and then they may feel comfortable reaching out to someone,” she said. “It starts on that individual level.”
Varmon said the event’s recording will be available on Student Senate’s social media.
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
