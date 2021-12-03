The Campus Health Committee discussed changes to Wayne State’s campus operations amidst rising COVID-19 cases in a virtual campus health town hall Thursday.
College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo addressed President M. Roy Wilson’s Tuesday email to the campus community.
“This week on Monday the City of Detroit reached a positivity rate of 16.1% over the previous seven days,” Clabo said. “It was at the time the only trigger metric to be triggered… so you saw on Tuesday a message from President Wilson.”
Wilson’s email announced the temporary closure of the Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center and the suspension of some non-essential campus functions. Clabo said WSU enacted these restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
“This is simply a step to try and reduce the volume of people on campus for a period of time until city rates stabilize,” Clabo said.
Clabo said students should not worry about cancelation of in-person commencement ceremonies, which are scheduled for Dec. 13 and 14.
“Precautions are being put in place to make sure the ceremonies are safe, including smaller sizes, shorter time spans and a variety of mitigation methods, including making sure that guests attending commencement are vaccinated,” Clabo said.
WSU is confident the commencement ceremonies will proceed without issues, Clabo said.
“We have every reason to believe that commencement is going to go ahead as planned,” she said. “We are encouraged and optimistic.”
Clabo said WSU does not anticipate a change in class operations for the winter 2022 semester.
“The expectation is that winter semester will proceed in the way that the academic schedule was posted,” she said. “There is an expectation that whatever modality you signed up for for January is the modality you’ll have.”
Ramona Benkert, College of Nursing associate dean for Academic and Clinical Affairs, said it’s essential for campus community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, booster vaccine and continue wearing masks.
“How this virus is acting is really no different than other viruses,” Benkert said. “I think we can still continue to do many of the things we did in prepping for the Thanksgiving holiday.”
WSU does not currently plan to mandate the booster vaccine on campus, Benkert said.
“Should the data change… we may change that,” she said. “You can clearly get one (a booster) from the Campus Health Center for free, just like the testing.”
Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Teena Chopra said it’s crucial to receive a booster vaccine as soon as possible in light of the Omicron variant.
“I would highly recommend as an infectious disease physician, as an epidemiologist, that you get your booster shots because there is evidence that there is weaning immunity with the primary series of vaccines over time,” she said.
According to the World Health Organization, the Omicron variant, first detected in South Africa on Nov. 26, is still in the early stages of research. It is unclear how transmissible this variant is or if it causes more severe symptoms than previous variants.
The Campus Health Committee will continue following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance with regard to the fate of WSU’s indoor mask mandate, Clabo said. The committee extended the mandate through the end of December on Nov. 10.
“We will continue to monitor the data when transmission drops below substantial in our region (and) we will make a recommendation that we drop the mask mandate,” she said. “But we’re not there yet.”
The Campus Health Center will host three booster clinics Dec. 15-17 from 9:20 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Appointments can be made online or via telephone at 313-577-5105 or 313-577-5041.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Screenshot taken by Irving Mejia-Hilario, managing editor of The South End, at the Dec. 2 campus health town hall. He can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.