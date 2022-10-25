Recently, Wayne State baseball has been practicing at Turkey Stearnes Field while the WSU Athletics Harwell Field is being renovated.
Hamtramck Stadium was home to two Major Negro League teams in the 1930s, the Detroit Stars and Detroit Wolves.
According to the stadium’s website on July 31, 2012, Hamtramck Stadium was officially placed on the national register of historic places. A state of Michigan historic marker was also dedicated at the site in 2014.
More than 17 future baseball hall of fame inductees played at the stadium, including Satchel Paige and Josh Gibson.
The stadium was later renamed Norman “Turkey” Stearnes Field at Historic Hamtramck Stadium following a 2020 petition. In 2021, an $850,000 grant to fund the renovation of the stadium’s grandstands was approved by the Wayne County Commission.
WSU redshirt senior outfielder Jacoby Dale said he appreciates the history behind the stadium.
“It is such a blessing to be able to practice and play there,” Dale said. “In high school I was able to play at another historic Negro League field at Rickwood Field in Alabama. As an African American ball player I couldn’t feel more honored to make my own memories and plays on the same field Negro League legends played on.”
Turkey Stearnes Field is one of only five Major Negro League stadiums still standing in the U.S. WSU head coach Ryan Kelley said the group has acknowledged the history of the stadium.
“As a team we have discussed the significance of this historic baseball site,” Kelley said. “It provides us perspective and a learning platform to reflect on the opportunities we have, be thankful for those who came before us and to play the game of baseball the right way.”
Born and raised in Detroit, WSU assistant coach Devan Ahart said he had a close view into the city’s baseball culture. However, Ahart said he didn’t know about Turkey Stearnes Field until WSU began practicing there.
“It’s cool to hear about who played there and what that field meant to Negro League baseball (because) I never knew,” Ahart said. “Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige played there, there’s a lot of history on that field. It’s cool to get to see it and understand this is where people that weren’t allowed to play, played.”
Ahart said places like Turkey Stearnes Field and its surrounding area are bringing a rebirth to the baseball culture in the city.
“Just what they did to the area itself is definitely pretty cool,” Ahart said. “Especially what they did to the field, (because) there’s not too many good baseball fields around the city anymore. For them to put money into it and try to revive it and understand this is a historic place, I’m glad the city did that. Baseball in itself is a great game, so why not give it to the inner city youth?”
Dale said he sees the revitalization of Turkey Stearnes Field as an opportunity for the younger generations of Detroit area baseball players to grow.
“To have Turkey Stearnes Field still functioning and standing is a huge accomplishment to the city of Hamtramck,” Dale said. “(It’s) ushering in a new era of baseball for Black and brown people in the area. It’s now time for this generation to make their own mark on the game, and hopefully the field brings more interest to the game as well as (help) more baseball players come out of the Detroit area.”
Ronnie Martin is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reaches at sportstse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade.
