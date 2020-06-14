Wayne State University’s Campus Health Center is excited to announce its first webinar: Mindfulness Techniques to Cope with the Effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
This hour-long webinar will be led by Adult Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Ahlquist, who will demonstrate basic mindfulness techniques for adjusting to the new normal of social distancing and virtual learning, including a virtual group meditation practice.
The webinar will be held at noon on Thursday, June 18. Registration is available on the CHC's website.
Mindfulness is about being fully present and aware of our feelings, actions and reactions. It often involves meditation, but it can also be as simple as allowing your thoughts to wander unjudged after your morning cup of coffee.
Ahlquist defines mindfulness as being “all about present moment awareness.”
“It’s like a lens that helps us see each moment more clearly, experience our lives more fully and avoid getting caught up in our emotions, past ruminations and future worries,” Ahlquist said.
She added that Dr. Jon Kabat-Zinn defines mindfulness as “paying attention in a particular way: on purpose, in the present moment, without judgment”.
Alquist said that mindfulness is especially important during the pandemic, which “has caused each of our lives to change. With these changes has come fear, uncertainty, health issues, financial issues and social isolation.”
Mindfulness can be a valuable tool to help preserve mental health and promote wellness behaviors during these very stressful times.
CHC Community Outreach Nurse Erika Blaskay said that webinars such as this are designed to help students interact and engage with the health programs that are relevant to our lives.
She said she hopes the webinars “encourage attendees to ask questions in real-time and in an environment that’s convenient for them and conducive to their learning.”
Blaskay added that while webinars are a new tool for the CHC, they plan to develop more of them in the future if students find them useful or enjoyable.
To learn more or register, please visit CHC's website.
