Civil engineer Ali Abolmaali will serve as Wayne State’s new dean of the College of Engineering, succeeding Farshad Fotouhi, who had been the college’s dean since 2011.
There were a total of 64 applicants who applied for the position and 14 semi-finalists were chosen for more extensive interviews, Provost Mark Kornbluh said.
Kornbluh said the search for a new dean began with a national search, and included an extensive interview process.
“They (the candidates) met with hundreds of people. The finalists came to campus and had two full days of meetings,” said Kornbluh. “There was an open forum in the College of Engineering so all faculty, staff, and students had the opportunity to hear the candidates' presentations and ask questions. Everybody who met with them had the opportunity to provide feedback on the candidate.”
Fotouhi said Abolmaali is an exceptional leader who will greatly contribute to the success of WSU.
“I think the university chose an outstanding leader to replace me, Dr. Ali Abolmaali, and I look forward to working with him, to continue moving the college forward,” Fotouhi said. “I think he will be a great asset to the college and university.”
Korbluh said Abolmaali’s success at his previous job, as the chair of the Civil Engineering Department at University of Texas at Arlington, made him an exceptional candidate.
“He’s a really innovative leader. As a department chair, he grew his department of civil engineering to one of the largest departments in civil engineering in the United States where he was before, he also grew research support significantly,” Kornbluh said.
Kornbluh said Abolmaali has experience building strong collaborations between universities and local governments, an area WSU plans to focus on.
“...that’s an important part of our new strategic plan, real collaboration with the industry here in Detroit,” Kornbluh said.
Abolmaali said he is familiar with the goals WSU is striving for, as he’s already achieved them in the past.
“The mission of the college and university is to increase the enrollment, add research expenditure and philanthropy at the college,” Abolmaali said. “And my record indicates that I have done it in my former position as the chair of civil engineering (at UTA).”
Abolmaali said he plans to focus on the Engineering College’s low enrollment numbers.
“We are well-situated in the Detroit metropolitan area where enrollment can increase significantly by serving the diversity and underrepresented minority students,” Abolmaali said.
Abolmaali said he looks forward to taking over the Engineering College and growing it into a national powerhouse.
“The former dean, Fotouhi, has laid a strong foundation for the college. He has done an impressive job in building the college and it is ready to basically take off and be among the best colleges of engineering across the nation. particularly to support the work force of Detroit and beyond,” he said.
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.