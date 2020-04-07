As the COVID-19 death toll rises and hospitals reach capacity, Michigan healthcare workers are dealing with demanding and dire conditions.
A university-run hotline hopes to provide counseling and guidance to front-line workers beginning today. WSU’s School of Social Work and College of Nursing collaborated together to create the hotline.
“The combined skills of social workers and psychiatric/mental health nurse practitioners will bring expert care to those caring for others,” said Laurie Clabo, dean of the College of Nursing in a press release.
Many health professionals and first responders fear for their own well-being and for their families. 734 Henry Ford Health System employees tested positive for COVID-19, and Beaumont has over 1,500 positive cases among staff, the Detroit News reported Monday.
Counselors can address issues confidentially, providing intense grief counseling and emotional support, according to the release. With a lack of resources, medical professionals make life-or-death decisions at an accelerated pace, HealthLeaders reported. This causes agonizing emergency scenarios for healthcare workers, affecting their mental health.
“When there are 10 people in the emergency room waiting to get on a ventilator, it is entirely feasible that you would be removing people from ventilators knowing that they are going to die,” medical professor James Tabery, Ph.D., told HealthLeaders.
Phone counselors will be available at 1-888-910-1636, Mondays through Saturdays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The hotline is still seeking volunteers.
Jack Thomas is the correspondent for The South End. He can be reached at jack.thomas3@wayne.edu
