In the last of four Wayne State University Presidential Town Halls of the fall 2020 semester, held virtually on Dec. 21, the university administration discussed the status of the COVID-19 pandemic on campus and what students can expect next semester.
As COVID-19 vaccines begin to be administered nationwide, WSU President M. Roy Wilson announced guidance on vaccination for WSU community members.
Michigan is expected to receive 120,900 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines this week, about 130,000 less doses than anticipated, according to MLive. Michigan has vaccinated 13,321 healthcare workers and will continue Phase 1A by starting to vaccinate workers and residents in long term care facilities next week.
WSU will not require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but it is recommended, Wilson said. WSU required all students living on or traveling to campus to get a flu shot during the fall 2020 semester.
In the U.S., 10% of the adult population will have developed COVID-19 antibodies by the middle of summer 2021, Wilson said.
“You need about 75%, 80% to really get herd immunity and stop the spread of the virus. That means that about an additional 65% of the adult population would need to… get vaccinated,” he said.
WSU has not received any COVID-19 vaccines for distribution, but it is possible they will in the future, Wilson said.
The first four weeks of the winter 2021 semester will continue to be conducted remotely, said Interim Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Laurie Lauzon Clabo in an email to the WSU community. Depending on conditions, classes will revert to their original format on Feb. 1.
Employees, who are able to, must continue to work remotely, Interim Associate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Carolyn Hafner said.
"We are not out of the woods just yet, and so of course we're not going to ask people to come back to campus until we know that it's comfortable and it's safe for everybody to be on campus. So for those of you who can continue to work remotely, you must do that at least through the end of the winter term,” Hafner said.
Overall, WSU has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases on campus, Clabo said.
“We are very pleased with this progress, but we also know that travel over the holiday season is likely to present some new challenges and so we're going to continue to monitor those things very closely,” Clabo said.
Students are also encouraged to continue following COVID-19 guidelines, including the use of face masks, Clabo said. Some students have reacted poorly to the continued enforcement of personal protective equipment.
“We know that this is really inconvenient and we're all tired, but mask-wearing is still a really important part of promoting safety on our campus and it really is all of our concern, so if someone reminds you about a mask, please take that reminder in the spirit in which it's been given. Try to help all of us and we'll all follow the guidelines,” Clabo said.
The Dean of Students Office is trying to better engage students next semester, said Dean of Students David Strauss. A virtual student organization retreat and virtual Winterfest will be taking place this upcoming semester, connecting students with different organizations.
“While I know that nothing beats gathering in person and I miss seeing you all around campus, and on the mall and the Student Center among other places, these online virtual events really are fun and they're a great break from the usual working and studying on the screen,” Strauss said.
Lack of access to technology may prevent student participation in virtual activities. Student Senate and Computing and Information Technology will provide 300 pairs of noise-canceling headphones, available upon request, starting in January 2021, Strauss said.
WSU is also providing free loans of Chromebooks, Wi-Fi hot spots and webcams to students, Strauss said. Students in need of technology can contact DOSO at doso@wayne.edu.
Hafner said she and the rest of the administration commend students on their continued learning efforts during the pandemic and are looking forward to what next semester will bring.
“We all know this has been an unprecedented, challenging year, but guess what? We've gotten through it together,” Hafner said. “There are just 10 more days in 2020 and we've made it these nine months and we're going to make it these 10 days. Your commitment, your dedication, your perseverance and guess what? Your flexibility to learn new things, do new things and to adapt have really helped us to continue to be the great premier institution that we are.”
Alanna Williams is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at alannawilliams@wayne.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.