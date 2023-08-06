Student Senate voted Thursday to release an updated statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict, introduced office hours for students, and announced an opening date for the Student Center’s new Makerspace.
During its last meeting, Senate voted to table a resolution expressing Senate’s support for Palestinian people living under Israeli occupation. An edited statement was provided to Senators and President Hayden Johnson made a motion to approve the statement. The motion passed 19-1, with member-at-large Amulen Rozmus the only dissenting vote.
Rozmus opened a motion arguing a paragraph be added encouraging healthy dialogue around the topic.
“I think we should include a sentence or two encouraging civil dialogue on campus,” Rozmus said. “In the culture we live in and also as a government body, we need to... spread the ideals of having dialogue.”
Treasurer Ridaa Khan said she felt the additional passage was not necessary, as Senate was simply acknowledging the events which occurred.
“We are not releasing anything that is one partisan, or two that we are taking a side on,” Khan said. “It’s just basic human rights that are being violated and we’re saying that as a student body we stand by it (the statement)”.
Rozmus later rescinded his motion and the statement was approved for release.
The statement is scheduled to be released on Senate's social media pages in the upcoming week.
Director of Public Relations Cordelia Krajewski introduced Senate's new Sit Down with a Senator program, creating designated office hours for student senators to meet with members of the campus community.
Krajewski said the goal of the program is to provide opportunities for casual conversation with senators in a calm environment.
“We took that idea (of office hours) and kind of ran with it,” she said, “we wanted to put a face to the Student Senate and give students the chance to engage with us on their own time, in a very central location, and a chill environment.”
She said the goal is for students to have a chance to meet with and voice their concerns to the Senate.
“We’re not thinking this a suit and tie, very professional conversation,” she said. “You (the student) have a chance to come and see what the senate has been working on, on a personal level that’s not so official or stuffy.”
The office hours will be held in the Student Senate office on the third floor of the Student Center. The meeting times will vary throughout the semester, with confirmed schedules to be posted across Senate’s social media pages and outside of their office.
Assistant Dean of Students for Student Involvement Brandon Shamoun announced the official opening date for the new Makerspace coming to the Student Center basement.
The makerspace will have a soft opening on Aug. 14, with a tentative grand opening the week of Sept. 22. The space will be open from 2-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday during the soft open phase, pending changes.
Shamoun said the current list of materials includes: a button making station, glue, scissors, a large set of markers, sharpies, a die cut system with custom Wayne State logos, and a cutting station
Shamoun said DOSO is excited to see students interact with the space, and more materials may become available depending on engagement.
“Those (supplies) are the first stage, we wanted to try it out and see how that works and from there we hopefully will grow and see what demand is needed within that.”
The makerspace will be staffed by university personnel and a valid OneCard is required for entry.
The next Senate meeting will be held on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hilberry AB.
Marie Moore is The South End's News Reporter. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Marie Moore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.