Insomnia Cookies is the newest addition to Wayne State's campus.
Located at 5171 Anthony Wayne Dr., next to Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments and Leo’s Coney Island, the store serves as Insomnia Cookies’ first Detroit location.
The bakery chain, known for its signature warm cookies, has locations on college campuses around the state including, Ann Arbor, East Lansing, Allendale/Grand Rapids, Ypsilanti, Kalamazoo and Mount Pleasant.
After signing the lease in May, and undergoing a two month construction, the previously vacant building has now turned into a nighttime snack for the campus community.
The bakery’s soft opening was held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until midnight, totaling over 10,000 baked cookies, said Desiree James, store operations manager.
“We’ve been extremely busy since we opened the door at 11 a.m.,” said James. “I’m sure we broke the biggest cookie orders on opening day at Insomnia with more days to go.”
WSU community members gathered for the Tuesday opening — some trying the treats for the first time and others longtime fans.
Detroit resident Lakiesha Cook, a first timer at Insomnia, said she lives on the west side of the city and drove over as soon as hearing of the store’s opening.
"I was on Instagram being nosy and I saw it on there and I was like, ‘oh cookies,’ so I went to their website and saw that they were going to be open today, so you know I had to come and try them out, ” Cook said.
Senior chemistry students Darrin Bath and Alan Mlotkowsk are long-time fans of the bakery and said they are excited to snack on their favorite cookies at WSU.
“I’m just glad to see everyone out supporting the new local business,” Mlotkowsk said.
During the summer, the campus location is open 11 a.m. until midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The store will stay open until 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday when the fall semester begins. Sunday through Wednesday hours will remain the same.
Delivery is available by downloading the app or ordering online, according to the Insomnia Cookies website.
At this time, the only forms of payment accepted are debit and credit cards — cash is not accepted.
While the store does not take cash, WSU’s OneCard system will be implemented in the near future, said Jamie Maldonado, regional training manager.
The official grand opening will be Saturday July 16 from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Free swag bags, socks, air freshers, and more will be given out, Maldonado said.
“We’re really excited about this location as it will be great for students during their breaks and during school and for the business as a new location,” Maldonado said.
