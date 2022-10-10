Wayne State's Young Democratic Socialists student organization said they were targeted by administration after posting flyers on campus demanding a change in policies.
The posters, which were posted in several locations on campus on Aug. 27, asked students to sign a petition to ‘Save Our Campus’ and YDSA members say Wayne State Police Department officers were seen removing the posters on Aug. 28.
On Aug. 28, Dean of Students David Strauss sent an email to all student organizations regarding flyer posting on campus. The email outlined the rules already in place and available in the university policies and procedures.
According to the university policies and procedures, WSU offers open and enclosed bulletin boards on campus for flier posting. Enclosed bulletin boards are managed by the student center and campus reservations office and must be approved to be hung.
In the email, Strauss said flyer posting is not permitted in any other areas such as light poles, flag poles, windows and doors. Strauss said the email was sent as a reminder after posting had gotten out of control on campus.
“Around move-in weekend the posting taking place was so broad and became very prevalent on properties that didn’t conform with the official university posting policy,” Strauss said. “That was the precipice for reminding people because they were on poles, flagpoles- I mean they were all over the place. That’s just not the way we use our physical properties that are not intended for posting.”
YDSA Chair Harrison Cole said the email being sent the night after the flyers went up is a clear sign their group was targeted.
“I think there is a fairly obvious connection between the police taking down our posters and Dean Strauss sending out the message that same night,” Cole said. “The only rule we were made aware of beforehand was that you couldn’t put them up in the libraries or student center, but we were never told before we couldn’t put things on the flagpoles, light posts or things like that.”
Strauss said to display flyers in locked indoor showcases, organizations must have them approved, which can be done by submitting a Flyer Posting Service Request to the Student Service Center.
Strauss said using social media is a good alternative for getting the word out about an event if an organization's flyer is not approved.
“I think the best way to communicate is electronic,” Strauss said. “When we have asked students who attend campus activities how they found out about them, the big three responses were the twice weekly ‘Get Involved’ email, the core calendar app where you get your event pass, and the third was social media like Instagram.”
President of Old Main Records Joseph Corless said that he was not aware of the flyer posting policies prior to the email and wishes there were more spaces for student organizations to post.
“I think it would be cool if they made some more designated areas outdoor for posting,” Corless said. “I know they have places indoors with the glass doors where you can put flyers up, but if they had something outside where people are actually walking and looking around that would see the flyers that would be a good compromise.”
Strauss said the email and enforcement of the policy was not in response to any one organization in particular.
Cole said they still see flyers of other organizations posted around campus breaking the policy.
“I think that it’s censorship and I think it is threatening to free speech. It is very authoritarian and it is not too surprising given what we have seen with the Wilson administration in the past,” Cole said.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Katherine Stozicki, The South End's news editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Commented