Former football player and Wayne State student Brady Hessbrook died on Friday, according to emails sent to student-athletes and residents of University Towers over the weekend.
Senior Director of Housing and Residential Life Nikki Dunham notified residents of UT on Saturday via email.
“Sadly I am writing to inform you that a resident of the 2nd floor has passed away,” Dunham said in the email. “Brady Hessbrook was a 2nd-year student of the Mike Ilitch School of Business, and was also a member of the WSU Football team.”
Interim Athletic Director Erika Wallace sent an email on Sunday notifying student-athletes of the death.
“I regret that I must share some sad news. We found out yesterday that former Wayne State football student athlete Brady Hessbrook passed away and it does look to be an apparent suicide,” Wallace said in the email.
Director of University Communications Matt Lockwood declined to confirm the cause of death on Saturday, as this is an active investigation.
Counseling and Psychological Services will be available to UT residents and student-athletes throughout the week.
Students struggling with mental health or seeking resources can receive free services on the CAPS website. Students experiencing a mental health crisis during business hours can contact CAPS directly at 313-577-3398. CAPS Afterhours Program is available outside normal hours for on-campus students at 313-577-2277 and off-campus students at 313-577-9982.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
