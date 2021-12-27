Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing late. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.