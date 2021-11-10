Students confronted a man on Gullen Mall Wednesday afternoon, who spoke for several hours with what some students said were hateful messages.
Witnesses said the man, unaffiliated with Wayne State, arrived around noon with a Bible and signs, including ones that read “abortion is murder” and “ask me why you’re going to hell.”
A crowd of students gathered around throughout the day, engaging in discussion and debates with the speaker.
“We determined at that time because it was just discussion and dialogue going back and forth, we would let it continue, as we’ve done with a lot of past events,” said Anthony Holt, WSU Police chief.
Sophomore honors neuroscience major Jenna Alamat said the speech represented an ignorant view of Christianity.
“To sit here and tell them (people of other beliefs and sexualities) that they are wrong in their beliefs and that they are going to hell and that they are sinners is very hateful and incorrect,” Alamat said.
Dean of Students David Strauss said he expresses support for those affected.
“I certainly understand and sympathize and have compassion for members of the university community who feel very offended and hurt by what was said,” Strauss said.
Sophomore psychology and political science major Nikki Johnson grabbed a sign out of the man’s hand, tore it up and threw it away, they said. WSUPD pursued Johnson and detained them for about 20 minutes.
“That was honestly my first experience with police. I’ve never been pulled over or anything,” Johnson said. “It was very frightening, especially when all of them (the officers) started to descend on me.”
Holt said Johnson was given a disorderly conduct citation at about 1 or 1:30 p.m. Additional information will be available once Holt receives an after action report, he said.
“The information was forwarded to the Dean of Students to determine if it's a violation of the Student Code of Conduct,” Holt said.
Strauss said he expects to receive additional information on the case tomorrow.
The speaker was allowed on campus due to the First Amendment, Strauss said.
“Certainly I am dismayed but it is free speech,” he said. “Sometimes free speech is not nice but it is a person’s constitutional right.”
Earlier this semester, WSU did not pursue any action against the LaRouche Organization amidst controversy surrounding its displays. WSU cited free speech laws as the display was not on WSU property the second time the organization was on campus.
WSUPD strives to maintain good faith discussions on campus, Holt said.
“This is a college campus where shared ideals and dialogue should go back and forth and what we do, we make sure that free speech can be maintained on campus in a safe manner,” Holt said.
Johnson said the speaker shouldn’t have been allowed on campus. Holt said WSUPD alerted the speaker that they didn’t have a reservation to be on campus.
“Without us this school wouldn’t be open so for them to just allow anybody to come in here without a permit and speak their opinion, even if it makes campus unsafe for other people, I think that that is very wrong,” Johnson said. “I think at the very least you should require a permit and also request what they’re actually going to be doing here.”
Alamat said she brought a whiteboard, where she displayed phrases such as “gays and non-Christians, you are loved and you are valid” for about one and a half to two hours.
“We’re supposed to spread love and not hate,” Alamat said. “I’ve just seen a lot of hatred but it has been nice seeing the community kind of come together and stand up for one another when he does say those types of hateful things.”
Later in the afternoon, freshman music business major De’Onna Edwards began talking over the speaker, countering his views with her own messages of Christianity.
“I have stage fright, but what I’m not going to do is let God be misrepresented by people who are trying to make you feel less than who you are or whoever God called you to be,” Edwards said.
Edwards said she tried talking to the speaker privately but he wasn’t receptive, so she chose to speak publicly instead.
The speaker left Gullen Mall at about 4:10 p.m.
Student Senator at Large Tony DiMeglio said WSU stands against discrimination on campus.
“It’s unfortunate to see but I believe that we have a strong community here that, as always, will bounce back and support each other and continue to help those that are affected by this issue and let’s continue to stand strong against any future things that happen in the future,” DiMeglio said.
The speaker made statements skeptical of COVID-19, such as stating the virus has a high survival rate and that students should stop wearing masks.
DiMeglio said the speaker should have been removed for being unvaccinated on campus. Holt said WSUPD does not ask everyone outside on campus if they’re vaccinated, as Campus Daily Screeners are used only indoors.
“How do we really police that? Do we stop everybody walking on campus and we ask ‘are you vaccinated?’ We have to get some clarity on how we do that,” Holt said. “Let’s say if I went to the speaker and I say ‘are you vaccinated? Can I see your card?’ what if he points to 20 other people walking around, do I go up to them?"
Strauss said he encouraged students not to engage with such individuals.
“We need to rise up, we need to rise above it, we need to gather, we need to communicate, we need to say ‘we are better,’” Strauss said.
WSU’s approach is not considerate of its students, Alamat said.
“People don’t feel safe. People feel hated, people feel invalidated when people like this come to campus,” Alamat said. “When us as students, we go to the police, we go to people and we try to ask for some kind of help to get them to leave, it’s very, very disrespectful when they say there’s nothing we can do because there’s free speech.
Similar situations may arise in the future, Holt said.
“The fact that this person had a reaction or this group had a reaction and they had a lot of dialogue going back and forth, they would consider this a very successful event and I’m sure if it’s not their first time, they might come back again,” Holt said.
This is an evolving story and will be updated with additional reporting.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Photo by Shawntay Lewis, a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.