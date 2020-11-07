Wayne State University Student Senate discussed concerns surrounding final exams at its meeting on Nov. 5 via Zoom.
For months Student Senate has been active with voter engagement initiatives. Just days after the 2020 election, members talked about how WSU students participated this year.
With the goal set to register 100 students ahead of the election, over 200 were registered using Motivote —a platform that encourages people to exercise their right to vote through “behavioral nudges like plan-making, gamification and social accountability,” according to their website.
“It's about using, exercising your right to vote,” said Dean of Students David Strauss. “Wayne State students have regularly led the country in percentages of students who vote.”
With the second half of the semester already here, WSU is starting to focus on the final exam schedule. Instructors teaching synchronous classes can schedule their own dates for final exams, Senate Vice President Marcella Eid said. While final exam plans are not in place for asynchronous classes, WSU is considering using a randomized finals schedule.
Student Senate has heard from students who are confused about final exam schedules, Eid said. Students in asynchronous classes also question whether professors can make them take their final exam at a scheduled time.
Some students also expressed concern that professors will not take into account other classes and commitments outside of school when scheduling exams. Academic Senate has proposed students be allowed to reschedule if they notify professors of a conflict within a 24-hour period.
“And so at Wayne, there have already been mixed messages from students regarding like having issues with everything and scheduling,” Eid said. “And then that led actually to the issue of whether or not professors have the right to schedule their own exams when they want to attend classes that don't have set meeting times, considering students are not bound to a meeting time.”
Many professors use Respondus LockDown Browser for their exams to ensure academic integrity. Recently, students have been facing problems while using the software, Eid said. There is a lack of accommodation for students with special needs and an inability to control test taking environments.
Academic Senate took a mock-exam to determine if Respondus was operating correctly.
It determined that students were limited in their ability to repair the issues they encountered while using the browser, said Rajan Varmon, Senate School of Social Work representative.
“Many of the committee members purposely cheated on the mock exam to see if the system will actually catch it and the system seemed to only flag the activity as low priority,” Varmon said. “This is kind of weird, but one committee member clearly called a friend on speakerphone while taking the exam and got the answers that way.”
In addition to the lack of detection of distractions and possible code violations, members of Academic Senate also deemed the browser posed an invasion of privacy, Varmon said.
“It was pointed out that the terms of agreement for Respondus say that WSU can keep the data it collects from Respondus for up to four years, but this in itself keeps the data for up to one year,” Varmon said.
Academic Senate discussed new requirements being added to WSU’s Phoenix Reentry Program and thinks they will be better for students, Eid said.
The program gives undergraduate College of Liberal Arts and Sciences students, who have not attended WSU in over a year or left because of academic probation, the ability to petition for a second start at WSU, according to its website.
The requirements state students must fulfill the general education requirements at the time of acceptance into the program, complete a quantitative experience within the first 12 credits or prior to admission, and complete 15 major, core or “past credits” taken during the student’s probation period, Eid said.
WSU is also encouraging participants in the Phoenix Reentry Program to utilize academic resources provided, to assist them throughout school, Eid said.
Student Senate will host their next virtual meeting on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.
Alanna Williams is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at featuresreportertse@gmail.com
Cover art by Guneet Ghotra, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at fz8387@wayne.edu.
