Students met in Gullen Mall Thursday evening to protest anti-LGBTQ+ violence and commemorate the lives lost to it.
The protest began at 7 p.m. and was organized by Wayne State’s Young Democratic Socialists of America.
Vice Chair of YDSA Hank Kennedy said the protest follows a number of recent LGBTQ+ hate crimes, including the murders of a queer man in New York and a woman who flew a pride flag outside her business in California, as reported by NBC and CNN respectively.
Several incidents surrounding hate towards the LGBTQ+ community have been reported recently, both locally and on campus. Hamtramck City Council banned pride flags from city property this summer, according to reporting from The Detroit Free Press, while WSU’s Governor Michael Busuito made comments about the LGBTQ+ community during a June meeting discussing a new Center for Gender and Sexuality, according to previous reporting by The South End.
Kennedy said he feels it’s important to make the Detroit community aware of anti-LGBTQ+ violence within the metro area.
“I hadn’t seen any activist group in the Detroit Metro Area call anything to protest this,” Kennedy said. “In the Detroit Area we have been having our own problems with anti-LGBTQ+ speech and action. We’re here to say it’s wrong. Enough is enough.”
Student Eris Robinson said as an openly queer person, the issue of LGBTQ+ violence hits close to home.
“It would be someone who is openly and visibly queer that would be attacked more, and that represents who I am,” Robinson said. “It compels me to be out here and protest anti-trans and anti-queer violence because I feel like I am the type of person they would attack.”
Student Jess Glasel said she challenges President Dr. Kimberly Espy and the new administration to make the WSU community more affirming and welcoming to LGBTQ+ students. One way she hopes to see this done is through changes in the OneCard Office.
“We currently have to pay $20 in order to get our preferred names changed on our OneCards, which is the same fee as if you lost the card, which doesn’t make sense to me because we’re giving our cards up willingly,” Glasel said.
Glasel and YDSA member Ezra Huszti said they feel pronouns should be added to OneCards. Huszti said the OneCard Office offers stickers to add pronouns to the back of OneCards, but said university housing stickers are placed in the same location. Instead of stickers, Glasel and Huszti suggested the OneCard Office adds pronouns to the front of OneCards, either next to or under a student’s name.
Another thing Glasel would like to see is the addition of more gender neutral bathrooms around campus.
“I know there’s a lot (of gender neutral bathrooms) in the main buildings like the Student Center and the (Undergraduate) Library, but Old Main in particular doesn’t have any gender neutral bathrooms. It’s weird having to choose between going in the men’s and the women’s.”
Huszti said he protests because he hopes to see change.
“It’s kind of scary being trans right now with the eroding of rights in this country,” he said. “There’s always a constant feeling of not being completely safe when you step outside, which sucks. Things can change, and I want to help change them.”
Natalie Davies is The South End's Managing Editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com
Photos by Natalie Davies.
