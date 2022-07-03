The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, the federal law protecting a woman’s right to an abortion, and Wayne State community members have begun speaking up.
Protests and rallies broke out across the nation the last two weeks in response to the decision, both in support of and against the ruling, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Immediately following the ruling, hundreds marched in protest in downtown Detroit while others in Livonia held celebrations, according to Freep.
In May, a copy of Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito’s notes were leaked, foreshadowing the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, according to The Washington Post.
Junior Vivian Pendergast is a member of the Michigan Coalition for Reproductive Liberation and said the group had been preparing for the Supreme Court’s ruling since the leak.
“Unfortunately, we knew this was coming,” she said. “We have some systems in place for our response such as the emergency rally that happened last Friday and, going forward, trying to defend clinics and repeal the 1931 ban.”
In Michigan abortion remains legal, but many are wondering how long it will remain accessible, Pendergast said.
With it now being up to state’s to set their own abortion laws, trigger laws that were in place before Roe V. Wade immediately went into effect.
The trigger law in Michigan, written in 1931, criminalizes abortion, including in cases of incest or rape, and is a felony conviction for anyone involved and up to four years in prison, according to Michigan Radio. If the 1931 law goes into effect, Michigan will have the extremist abortion law in the country.
Public health major Jeren Ghoujeghi, president and co-founder of Students for Reproductive Justice and Elevate Women, said she also began to prepare for the Supreme Court’s ruling in January.
“This is one of the reasons we started the club when we did, to prepare and get people on campus who were engaged in reproductive justice and be able to already build a network of support rather than run behind the decision,” Ghoujeghi said.
In April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of the 1931 law as she said she was fighting “a real and present danger,” according to CNN.
Planned Parenthood of Michigan followed Whitmer with a lawsuit of their own attempting to block the 1931 law for good; if passed it will be the strictest law in the nation, according to their website.
When the leak of Justice Alito’s notes happened, Ghoujegi said she became stressed because it made the likelyhood of an abortion ban more real.
Pendergast said she is motivated and ready to fight for women’s rights, but is unsure if she will see success soon.
“I’d like to say that my activism will pay off in my lifetime,” Pendergast said. “But I don’t know if I have hope nationally for it to be reversed in my lifetime, but I hope it doesn’t take 50 years.”
Ghoujegi said her current goal is to get as many signatures the petition that assures abortion rights are on the ballot in November as a constitutional amendment.
To do this, campus organizations and departments including Reproductive Freedom for All and the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies department are collaborating to host events and rallies on campus.
Simone Chess, chair of the Gender, Sexuality and Women’s studies department, said she also saw this coming, but to actually have it happen is a lot to process.
“I was devastated to hear the courts’ decision to take away fundamental rights,” Chess said. “In our panic we can believe misinformation…this is the time to be strategic, educated, engaged and informed.”
Chess said once the fall semester begins she hopes to do more work with the Michigan Coalition for Reproductive Liberation and engage with the students on campus while supporting local organizations and campus organizations such as Students for Reproductive Justice.
Chess said the university is in the process of hiring a new director for an office of sexual assault awareness and education, and some of the work will involve support for survivors and sexual autonomy.
“The university is taking steps to address these issues,” Chess said. “As a community we have to have these discussions (about sexual assault) in order to fill the gaps.”
In a June 29 email to the campus community, President M. Roy Wilson announced the formation of the Committee on Implications of Overturning Roe v Wade, which will be chaired by Laurie Lauzon Clabo, dean of the College of Nursing and chief health and wellness officer.
Wilson said the university must take action to understand the implications of the ruling in the short and long term, in order to ensure “we are operating within the boundaries of the law.”
Pendergast suggested that the conversations being held around the WSU campus are important and allow for people to voice their opinions and create change.
“You can’t just vote to make things happen, you have to go out there and be in the streets and have difficult conversations with your friends, family and community,” Pendergast said. “Being educated on the matter is what’s important.”
Autumn Bryant is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at autumnbryant@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Jordyn Zapico.
