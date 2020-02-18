Students can now shop for free-of-charge casual and professional attire from Wayne State with a swipe of a OneCard.
The Warrior Wardrobe is a new resource on campus, offering currently enrolled students gently used clothing through their two divisions: the Casual Closet and the Career Cube. It officially opened in January.
The Casual Closet offers students access to anything from jeans, hats and maternity wear. The Career Cube offers professional attire for students.
Shawn Pewitt, interim director for career services, said the career cube is designed to help educate students on what to wear for interviews and networking events.
“We really wanted and pushed for the Career Closet, because we really knew it was something the students needed,” Pewitt said.
A donation drive began in September 2019, when the Career Cube officially launched, according to Susan Crowley, counselor at career services.
Students, community partners, WSU employees, faculty and alumni have donated to the clothing pantry. Crowley said they've even received donations in the mail from people outside of Michigan.
Crowley said students with smaller donations typically bring their donations to the front desk of career services in the Faculty Administration Building. Students with larger donations email ahead of time to arrange a drop off.
A number of students have been able to take advantage of the resource since it first opened last year. Ashyln Poole, the office services clerk for career services, said at least 50 students utilized the Career Cube so far, some more than once.
The Career Cube is located at 1001 Faculty Administration Building, and the Casual Closet is across campus in Suite 202 of the Welcome Center.
Causal Closet: Tuesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Career Cube: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Mondays and Fridays by appointment.
All photos in the article are by Cassidy Capoferri. Cassidy is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at ckcapoferri98@gmail.com.
Commented