DETROIT - Wayne State (1-2) hosted the Wisconsin-Lacrosse Eagles (3-0) at Tom Adams Field Saturday night. The Warriors started strong, but UWL prevailed 28-21.
Saturday night’s game was competitive for the better part of all 60 minutes. The Warriors came out of the gates fast and held a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. UWL went on to outscore them 28-7 for the remainder of the game.
The Eagles outgained the Warriors 443-275 on offense.
WSU head coach Paul Winters said the offense didn’t do enough to compensate for their defensive mistakes.
“It was a close game, but we just couldn’t get off the field when we needed to,” Winters said. “There were some youthful mistakes. It’s frustrating when you know you’ve got some injuries at safety (and) you’re playing some young guys so there’s going to be some miscommunication. What you hope is that your offense can make up for it, and we didn’t.”
One bright spot for the Warriors defensively was freshman cornerback Elijah Fowlkes.
On the first play of the second quarter, Fowlkes returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown. Midway through the fourth quarter he jumped another route for his second interception of the game and tied with graduate linebacker Matt Buschman for the second most tackles on the team (7).
Winters said he thought Fowlkes’ best play might’ve gone under the radar.
“(There was) one play that you probably didn’t notice, and it might have been his best,” Winters said. “They threw the bubble out to him and he’s being blocked, and he just basically held a guy off with one hand and made the tackle. That was one of the few times we stopped their runners right in their tracks. He’s a really tough kid and I’m proud of him.”
WSU redshirt sophomore running back Myren Harris led the way on the ground. He finished with a team-high of 68 rushing yards on top of two touchdowns, which were the team’s only offensive scores.
WSU freshman wide receiver A.J. Nichols had a 48 yard catch and run in the third quarter for his first career reception.
Redshirt senior linebacker Julius Wilkerson led the Warriors in tackles with 12. Buschman tied Folwkes with seven tackles and also had an interception in the endzone on the first drive of the game.
UWL deployed a two-quarterback system consisting of sophomore Keyser Helterbrand and senior Cade Garcia. Helterbrand proved dangerous with his feet and compiled 106 rushing yards, which led all players in the game.
The Warriors will continue their four game home stretch next Saturday against Grand Valley State University at Tom Adams Field at 6 p.m.
Going forward, Winters said his team will hang their hat on toughness.
“We still have a growth mindset, (in terms of) what did we learn and how do we grow from this,” Winters said. “I think this game makes us tougher, and I think we can win games with our toughness. We don’t have the ability to keep our heads down, we’ve got to just get back up tomorrow, (take) 24 hours and (say) let's go.”
Ronnie Martin is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reached at sportstse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented