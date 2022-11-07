Construction on the new Hilberry Gateway nears completion while other projects on campus begin undergoing renovations as part of the Campus Master Plan.
Associate Vice President of Facilities Planning and Management Rob Davenport said all current and planned construction projects are geared toward the Campus Master Plan, including fixing the pavement.
Concrete Renovations
“As anybody can imagine, the concrete is quite aged and well beyond its useful life. Our quest was to replace all the concrete from Anthony Wayne Drive all the way to a little beyond Chatsworth, the south side of Key Commons,” Davenport said.
Davenport said there are future plans in the works to activate the large green area of Key Commons into an interactive open space.
“All was going well up until now, we haven’t seen much in the way of activity because there’s a product within concrete that is scarce right now called fly ash,” Davenport said. “This is a country wide if not world wide issue.”
Davenport said they are about two weeks behind on the project, but have an estimated completion date set for late November.
Sophomore biological sciences major Nicole Batarse said she feels there are parts of campus that need more work than what is currently being worked on.
“I understand they are trying to make things better, but I feel like they’re doing construction on the things that aren’t necessary,” Batarse said. “For example the sidewalks and roads here (Anthony Wayne Dr.) look completely fine and that is one of the things they are focused on fixing. I think it is more important to be doing work on the buildings students go to class in and not the grounds that we walk on.”
State Hall
Batarse said the lack of air conditioning in State Hall wasn’t just uncomfortable for students, but it posed a health threat as well.
“I have a heart condition, so when I get really hot my heart starts pounding and I feel like I am going to pass out. That happened to me several times last year where I would have to leave class and walk to the student center just to get water and cool myself down,” Batarse said.
Batarse said she did not perform well in her class in State Hall because of this issue.
Davenport said a substantial amount of money is going towards revamping and replacement of the HVAC system in State Hall.
Demolition has already begun inside of State Hall, one of the projects kicking off the Campus Master Plan, Davenport said.
“Even though demolition is not quite done, we’ve already begun building new walls for new classrooms,” Davenport said. “It’s a very dynamic construction scenario right now where the two are going on at the same time.”
Davenport said construction is still on-time and within-budget, and fully expects to open State Hall for classes in fall 2023.
Hillberry Gateway
On Oct. 13, The South End was given a tour of the Hillberry Gateway as it nears completion.
Expected to be completed during the Winter 2022 semester, the new Hillberry Gateway will feature a blackbox theatre, proscenium theatre, outdoor performance area, cafe and state of the art equipment for actors and technical crew.
Senior project manager, Christa Amalio, said the proscenium theater is designed in a way to draw the audience into the action on stage.
“To see a performance, it’s small enough to where you are right there no matter where you sit. Even when we go to the top of those stairs you're going to get a great view as well,” Amalio said.
Amalio said the proscenium theater can seat up to 550 and features a trap door, orchestra lift and built-in dance floor.
Davenport said the black box theatre in the Hillberry Gateway will be ready for the first scheduled performance in February.
“Our understanding is that the contractor will have the building substantially complete by the end of the calendar year,” Davenport said. “There’s still some work that’ll be left over to do in the audience chamber, so that will go into January and potentially February.”
Amalio said the black box will feature flexible seating that can seat up to 250 in the audience.
“The idea here is they could move the seats and then set up their performances,” Amalio said. “If they wanted to position the audience just based on whatever show they were doing, or if they wanted to get more seating in or if they wanted to move the performance area in a certain direction.”
The first performance at the Hilberry Gateway will be “Marcus; or the Secret of Sweet'' by Tarell Alvin McCraney, which will be held in the black box theatre from Feb. 24 through March 5, 2023.
Superintendent of Construction Sylvia Latson said that the cafe in the lobby will feature a cafe, box office and coatroom.
“Once Wayne State finds out what vendor will be going in here, we do have a cafe. They are waiting to determine what the fit out will be for that particular vendor, so they are still working through that,” Latson said.
Director of Project Management Ekta Kamalia said pre-construction work has begun on the existing Hilberry theatre to transform it into the Gretchen Valade Jazz Center.
“The goal is to start the first week of January as soon as we are substantially complete, in fact we have done some abatement in there already, so it has already started.” Kamalia said.
Behind the new Hilbery Gateway sits the historic Mackenzie House, moved from its original location in 2019.
“We are only trying to stabilize the building (Mackenzie House) right now like it was before. Nothing is being done inside, the University still has to decide the use of that building as far as how to renovate it and how it will be used in the future.” Kamalia said.
Davenport said that the next phase of construction for the Campus Master Plan will begin once current construction projects are completed.
“Under review will be Manoogian and General Lectures. Once State Hall is done, we may not need those buildings for what they are being used for. So we could either demo them or repurpose them, but we haven't made a final determination yet," he said.
Davenport said consolidating space around campus is an important part of the 2030 Master Plan.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Theresa De Benedetti.
