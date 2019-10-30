This weekend, over 9,000 people gathered at The Masonic Temple for the ninth annual Forbes Under 30 Summit. It was a gathering to celebrate young movers and shakers.
Attendees were able to sit in on one-on-ones with Quavo from Migos, the Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, Serena Williams and more. The Under 30 list was founded by Forbes CCO Randall Lane who also spearheaded the Under 30 Scholarship to allow students to attend the conference and enjoy all of its sponsored events.
The South End reporter, Abriana Walton, spoke with two Wayne State Under 30 Scholars about their experience.
Cover photo by Abriana Walton. Ria Stewart contributed to this video.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.