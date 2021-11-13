Wayne State has extended its indoor mask mandate through the end of the year, College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo announced in an email to the campus community Wednesday.
Clabo said the extension was needed due to the continued threat of COVID-19.
“Because Detroit is still classified as an area of high community transmission, we will extend the campus mask mandate through the end of the calendar year,” Clabo said. “We will revisit the mask mandate based on conditions at the beginning of the new year.”
President M. Roy Wilson initially announced the mask mandate on Aug. 3. It has since been extended two times, being re-evaluated every four weeks by the Campus Health Committee.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing statewide, with many local hospitals at or near capacity limits, The Detroit Free Press reported. Clabo said the risk of spreading COVID-19 will likely increase in the winter, as individuals spend more time indoors.
“The Delta variant has proven to be a formidable foe,” Clabo said. “With the arrival of cooler weather… the virus is more likely to be transmitted.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous variants of the virus.
Clabo said she encouraged members of the campus community to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling for the holiday season.
“Please continue to be Warrior Safe by practicing these simple but important safety guidelines on campus and as you celebrate the holidays with family and friends,” she said.
Students, staff and faculty can continue to access free COVID-19 testing at the Campus Health Center. Appointments can be booked online.
All three COVID-19 vaccines 一 Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson 一 are available through the CHC. Appointments can be booked by calling 313-577-5105 or 313-577-5041. The CHC will also soon offer Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccines.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.