Wayne State’s School of Medicine replaced former dean Mark Schweitzer with Dr. Wael Sakr this week.
Sakr was previously appointed executive vice dean by Schweitzer, according to a Feb. 25 press release.
“Many of these enhancements were enacted with valuable input from key faculty and from students,” Schweitzer said. “The strength and talent that these changes bring take us to the next level of progression we’ve developed the last two years. We are now positioned to further secure our primary mission as a medical school and to ensure a favorable outcome during our 2023 Liaison Committee on Medical Education site visit.”
WSU declined to comment on the administrative change.
Deadline Detroit reported on Feb. 28 that three-quarters of respondents in an internal survey supported removing Schweitzer.
One anonymous comment from the survey said Schweitzer behaved inappropriately in professional settings.
“Dean Schweitzer has, on many occasions, provided conflicting messages when addressing the school as a whole and then when in individual meetings,” an anonymous commenter said. “He has, at times, been rude, profane, dismissive, and condescending to esteemed members of the SoM (School of Medicine) community to the point of being embarrassing.”
Schweitzer also received positive comments from the survey.
"He has shown the ability to sacrifice financially for the good of the institution," an anonymous commenter said. "This model of good stewardship set a tone that was very positive."
Schweitzer is now vice president of health affairs in the SOM, according to its website. He served as dean since April 27, 2020 following his appointment.
Schweitzer has recently applied to become president at the University of South Florida, according to Deadline Detroit.
Jenna Prestininzi is the editor-in-chief of The South End. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
News editor Amelia Benavides-Colón contributed reporting. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Mike Tokarz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.