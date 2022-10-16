The Wayne State Campus Health Center is fighting monkeypox misinformation with a new website and will provide monkeypox vaccines to affected students.
In an Aug 24. email to the campus community, College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo said there have been more than 14,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States and more than 100 cases in Michigan.
“There is currently a great deal of misinformation circulating about monkeypox,” Clabo said in the email. “The virus can cause painful blisters and flu-like symptoms. It is not solely a sexually transmitted disease, nor is it limited to one specific population.”
The Campus Health Center has set up a monkeypox website that will be updated with new information and data as outbreaks and changes with the virus occur, Clabo said.
In a Sept. 6 interview with The South End, Clabo said testing will be available for the WSU community at the Campus Health Center and encourages all community members who may have come into contact with the virus to make an appointment.
Junior English major Mena Stroscheim said they are concerned about the outbreak.
“I’ve heard from various sources that it has the potential to turn into a pandemic like COVID. Along with this, as someone who lives on campus and goes out to a lot of shows, I feel like I have a high(er) susceptibility to get it than others,” Stroscheim said.
Senior criminal justice major Bethany Stoddart said she is worried about what will happen if she contracts the disease.
“I am worried because there are so many effects of monkeypox if someone does have [it]…” Stoddart said.
Stoddart said if monkeypox does become an issue on campus, she hopes WSU will take steps to protect others: such as isolating individuals with monkeypox, offering vaccinations against the virus and keeping the campus sanitized.
Clabo said WSU will use many of the same lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“New cases of monkeypox, regardless of where they are diagnosed, will be reported to MDHHS (Michigan Department of Health and Human Services),” Clabo said. “We expect that people who would be diagnosed with monkeypox would choose to isolate at home off campus during their period of isolation.”
Isolation housing will be offered for students who live on campus and have no local alternatives for housing.
Stroscheim said they believe there are a lot of misconceptions about monkeypox.
“...one of the biggest misconceptions I’ve seen is that it only effects gay and bisexual men. Though monkeypox has disproportionately affected that population, literally anyone can get it,” Stroscheim said.
If there is an outbreak on campus, Stroscheim said they hope WSU handles the situation in the safest way.
“If there is an outbreak, I feel like WSU should treat it the same exact way they treated COVID outbreaks. Keep track of cases, and if there is enough cases, make classes and activities remote. Obviously, I wouldn’t want things to be remote in a million years, but I’d take that over monkeypox in a heartbeat,” Stroscheim said.
