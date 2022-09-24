The Wayne State men’s cross country team entered the fall season coming off of their 15th place finish at the 2021 National Championships.
The 2022 season opened on Sept. 10, when WSU competed at the Northwood Invitational in Midland, MI, an event they took first place in last season.
Head coach Grant Lofdahl said he’s looking to lead his team to more successes, but said he’ll have to do so with a few new runners. One of those new runners, junior physical education and history major Jack Wilson, transferred to WSU from Butler in the summer or 2022.
Lofdahl said Wilson had connections to WSU long before he became a Warrior.
“We first started recruiting Jack when he was a senior in high school,” Lofdahl said. “He was one of the top runners in the state, and we have a great relationship with Romeo (high school) and coach Mike Buslepp who is a WSU alum, so we made a pitch to get him to WSU. He had a number of D1 and D2 offers and chose Butler, which is an excellent program, but when he entered the transfer portal this past season, we reached out to him right away.”
Buslepp, who coached Wilson at Romeo, ran cross country at WSU for four seasons from 2000 to 2003.
Wilson said Buslepp was key in his decision to join the Warriors.
“He's always talked highly of the program, and I knew lots about it because of him. His influence got me an official visit my junior year of high school,” Wilson said.
One of Wilson’s new teammates, redshirt junior biomedical engineering and computer science major Jeremy Cavallo, said runners welcome new teammates with open arms.
“The running community is so tight knit that everyone knows everyone,” Cavallo said. “We all have the same sense of humor and compatible personalities, so often transfers can feel at home right away on our team. Since a lot of us knew Jack before he was on our team, he already fit in quite well before officially moving to campus and joining the team.”
Cavallo said he hopes Wilson’s experience rubs off on the rest of the team.
“Jack can help us by bringing the knowledge of a D1 program to our program,” Cavallo said. “He knows what it's like to train with some very good runners, and he knows what it takes to be great. I can also see him fighting for a top 7 spot this season.”
Detroit is full of people that work hard, Lofdahl said, and he hopes his team can represent the city in a similar fashion this season.
“Warrior fans can expect to see a team that brings the blue-collar Detroit work ethic to everything they do,” he said, “and a group of runners who are committed to each other and to being the absolute best they can be at their craft.”
Ronnie Martin is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reached at sportstse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented