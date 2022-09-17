Wayne State students have a new, robotic option when choosing to have food delivered on campus this fall.
WSU has partnered with Grubhub and Starship Technologies, a San Francisco-based robotics company, to bring the service to WSU.
WSU Dining Services’ Registered District Manager Alex MacKenzie said the idea to implement the program on campus started in the spring.
“We wanted to offer students and the Wayne State community a new and convenient way to order food around campus,” Mackenzie said.
Students can currently order food for robotic delivery from Panda Express, Tenders Love and Chicken, Taco Bell and Subway to every residence hall on the campus.
Travis Price, senior strategic partnership manager at GrubHub, said Grubhub and Starship have been partnered for the last few months to bring the program to campuses across the country.
“...we’re going to be focusing on this closed ecosystem and campus approach. For us, what we’re trying to do is we’re trying to enable accessibility and when we think about deliveries, one of the biggest difficulties that we run into in a campus setting, particularly with right of way…is getting delivery drivers and getting delivery food to students and guests, it’s kind of difficult,” Price said.
Price said they will be launching their partnership on four campuses in the United States, with WSU being the only campus in Michigan.
Sophomore business management and pre-dental major Michael Cichowski said he thinks Starship will help ease COVID-19 related fears and help with challenges in the service industry.
“I think this is a pretty cool service considering the challenges COVID has brought, like a shortage of workers,” Cichowski said. “With this new service, risk of exposure (to COVID-19) is completely eliminated, and it will probably be faster than (delivery was) before.”
The delivery robots are well programmed, Price said.
“We usually try to keep the distance within like a one mile radius…and with the robots we usually try to keep them in a range where they’re not going too far, but they are enabled with a number of safety features…”
Price said the robots have the ability to cross intersections, recognize pedestrians, give right of way and identify vehicles.. The robots are insulated and also have the ability to communicate with each other to get orders where they need to go in a timely manner.
If a student does not receive their food, Mackenzie said they have a few different options.
“The food will return to the location from which the food was ordered. Students will have the ability to pick up on-site. If they cannot locate the robot upon delivery, tracking is available on the app,” Mackenzie said.
Price said Starship employees are on campus to assist robots if they get stuck or break down.
Senior social work major Sadie Shaw said that she wishes the university had invested in other areas of the campus, such as the gym, instead of the new delivery service.
“I think Starship sounds like a great idea, but I could see the money that is being used to start is being valued elsewhere in the university,” Shaw said.
Cichowski said he doesn’t plan on using the new program.
“...I think these third party delivery services are not reliant, consistent, and efficient,” Cichowski said. “Why pay them for delivery when you can grab take out!”
Shaw said the new service will be beneficial to her when she is not near restaurants on campus.
“I would use this device! Most of my classes are way across campus so I don’t have time to get food during the day,” Shaw said.
Cichowski said he thinks this will be a service widely used on campus.
“This is definitely not a service we needed at WSU, but I know that it will be greatly used by the students that attend the university because of its [convenience],” Cichowski said.
Katherine Stozicki is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Shawntay Lewis, arts & entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com
Commented